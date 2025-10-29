HAWTHORNE HEIGHTS To Celebrate 20 Years Of 'If Only You Were Lonely' With Anniversary Tour

Rock band HAWTHORNE HEIGHTS invites fans to join them in celebrating their acclaimed album "If Only You Were Lonely" in 2026 with a special 20th-anniversary tour. Featuring special guests LETLIVE. and CREEPER, the tour's first leg kicks off on March 5 in Lexington, with stops to follow in Denver, Seattle, Los Angeles, Dallas, Austin and more.

Tickets, including VIP packages, will be available on Friday, October 31 at 10 a.m. local time at hawthorneheights.com.

"The best thing about looking back on the last 20 years is that you can do it without the fear of the past, but with the reverence that comes with the time that has actually passed," shares HAWTHORNE HEIGHTS frontman JT Woodruff. "I feel like all of the noise of that time period was drowned out by the panic and stress that we were living under, when creating 'If Only You Were Lonely'. The pressure of creating a second album was almost too much to enjoy the magic we were creating, or even thinking about it as magic at all. While the fans never saw anything going on behind the scenes, 'If Only You Were Lonely' is a true tale of triumph and tragedy that changed our lives forever. It has all the haunting hallmarks of a fairy tale and horror movie, but rolled into a tightly wound package of true life chaos. During all of that chaos, we never gave up hope, which is why we are happy to finally do a tour of this magnitude, to show our fans that life is an experience that will challenge every single emotion that you are capable of."

He continues: "That is how we are approaching the 'Lonely World Tour'. We will be playing the entire album, with a career spanning setlist, that is a full-on rollercoaster ride designed to make you forget what you are going through alone, while hopping in the car so we can all go through it TOGETHER. Whether you are coming for a night of everlasting nostalgia, or prepared to exercise some lifelong demons, you will be in a room full of people who are ready to share this experience as life is supposed to be shared. TOGETHER."

Ahead of the upcoming anniversary tour, HAWTHORNE HEIGHTS will be on the road this fall for a number of headline dates in addition to supporting CHIODOS on the "All's Well That Ends Well" tour this November and December. Fans can also catch the band on the E.N.D. Cruise in January, and at Sonic Temple festival and U.K.'s Slam Dunk festival in May.

HAWTHORNE HEIGHTS, formed in Dayton, Ohio in 2001 , built their reputation on emotionally raw songwriting, blending the urgency of post-hardcore with the melodic sensibilities of early 2000s emo and punk. Frontman JT Woodruff's lyrics often explore themes of distance, identity, and perseverance, drawing on both personal experiences and the band's deep roots in the alternative music scene.

Throughout their long and storied career, HAWTHORNE HEIGHTS have overcome obstacles at every turn — but these challenges often came from external forces, from unscrupulous record labels and shifting musical trends to unimaginable personal tragedy that threatened to derail them.

Despite the odds, the quartet — JT Woodruff (vocals, guitar),Mark McMillon (guitar, backing vocals),and Matt Ridenour (bass, backing vocals) — has persevered. They've earned two gold albums (2004's "The Silence In Black And White" and 2006's "If Only You Were Lonely"),written some of the genre's most enduring anthems ("Ohio Is For Lovers", "Saying Sorry"),and remained a relentless touring force nearly two decades after their formation.

Early 2026 leg of "Lonely World Tour":

March 05 - Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall

March 06 - Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theater

March 09 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

March 12 - Denver, CO @ Summit

March 13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

March 14 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

March 15 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Spokane

March 17 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

March 18 - Portland, OR @ Roseland

March 21 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

March 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

March 23 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

March 24 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee (Half House)

March 25 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

March 27 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

March 28 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

March 29 - Austin, TX @ Emo's

March 31 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

April 1 - Little Rock, AR @ The Hall

Press photo credit: Sarai Kelley