Hear ALEX VAN HALEN Pay Tribute To His Brother EDDIE VAN HALEN In 'Brothers' Audiobook Excerpt

An audio excerpt from Alex Van Halen's upcoming memoir, "Brothers", has been released via Spotify.

Dubbed "Overture" and read by the VAN HALEN drummer himself, the four-and-a-half minute clip serves as a eulogy of sorts for his brother, legendary VAN HALEN guitarist Eddie Van Halen, who passed away four years ago after a long battle with cancer.

"Without my brother I would not be. We fight, argue, we even argue about agreeing on things, but there is a bond and unconditional love that very few people ever experienced in a lifetime," Alex says in the excerpt (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET).

"Music was our heart and soul. That's what we did. That's what we loved. That's what we enjoyed. And that's what we were good at. It was also the thing that made us as close as two brothers can be. We were connected in every way — genetically, artistically, financially, emotionally, and though neither of us stuck with Catholicism, I'm going to go ahead and say spiritually. It's very difficult to unwind that.

"It's been almost four years since you passed, Ed, but sometimes it feels like it just happened this morning.

"One of my earliest memories — I couldn't have been more than two — is of our mother telling me to be quiet so I wouldn't wake you, my new baby brother. You weren't just younger, you were more introverted, more impressionable, and more sensitive than I was — always… You couldn't filter out criticism or adulation for that matter. Everything just got right to you. People always talk about that smile of yours, the smile of a little kid. Open. It wasn't just the way you looked. That was you. That sensitivity is part of what made you a brilliant musician. The world's greatest guitarist is what everyone says. It's kind of a dicey title. You never liked it. I can tell you this much, saying you're the greatest implies there are many more like you. But there is only one, Edward Van Halen. You could play just a single note and it sounded different, distinct. Miles Davis said it's not the notes, it's the intent. It's that intangible essence that makes the difference between one sound and another.

"From the first time you picked up a guitar — my guitar, actually — the resonance and intonation were unique," Alex continued. "Long before people were going crazy for your finger tapping, the talent was already there. Even when you just played a chord, you always said you didn't know where it came from.

"People tell me, you'll always have the music and the best tribute anyone can give you is to listen to our songs. I'm listening to 'Loss Of Control' as I write this. It's the stuff in between the licks that gets me. It's so particular, such a distinctive way of playing you had. And then within seconds you've already changed the lick. You've let it evolve ever so slightly in the most interesting way, and you weren't even aware of it half the time. Music just came through you.

"I watched you take your last breath. In that moment, all the stuff you did or made in this world, you can't take it with you.

"Since you've been gone, I catch myself talking to you, yelling at you, in my head or sometimes out loud. I still have trouble believing you're gone, and probably for me, you never will be. Outliving my little brother, this just wasn't the plan. As the older brother, I was supposed to die first. Same as always, Ed, butting in line.

"I've watched, sometimes with anger, sometimes with grief and other times with pride as the world has mourned your passing and other people have claimed to tell your story. But I was with you from day one. We shared the experience of coming to this country and figuring out how to fit in. We shared a record player, an 800-square-foot house, a mom and a dad, and a work ethic. Later, we shared the back of a tour bus, the experience of becoming successful, of becoming fathers and uncles, of alcoholism and spending more hours in the studio than I've spent doing anything else in this life. We shared a depth of understanding that most people could only hope to achieve. We shared a last name. And we shared a band, and here's what I have to say."

As previously reported, Alex will host two "Brothers" book-signing events in October. The legendary VAN HALEN drummer will also take part in a live conversation event in Los Angeles this month.

Book-signing events:

Monday, Oct. 21 @ noon - Barnes & Noble – New York City

Tuesday, Oct. 22 @ 6 p.m. - Books & Greetings - Northvale, NJ

Live conversation event in Los Angeles:

Thursday, Oct. 24 @ 8 p.m. - Live Talks LA @ the Frost Auditorium in Culver City

Tickets and pre-orders are available now via Van-Halen.com.

Alex Van Halen's deeply candid and insightful book, "Brothers" is not like any rock and roll memoir you've ever read. Alex Van Halen shares his story of family, camaraderie, immigration, music, and loss, and offers a remarkable tribute to his late little brother and bandmate, Edward, a once-in-a-generation talent and transformed our understanding of what it's possible to do with a guitar.

In 1962, Alex Van Halen, his younger brother Edward or Ed (never "Eddie"),and their parents boarded a ship in the Netherlands to emigrate to America for the promise and opportunities it held. Ten years later, the boys formed a band and were launched on the path to international rock stardom. Written by Alex while still mourning Edward's untimely death, "Brothers" is a candid love letter to a sibling bond that transcended the public stages. Told with acclaimed New Yorker writer Ariel Levy, this intimate portrait of a once-in-a-generation talent goes far beyond the standard rock memoir, sharing a story of family, camaraderie, immigration, music, and loss.

In his singular voice, Alex remembers the brothers' childhood, first in the Netherlands and then in working-class Pasadena, California, where early on they struggled with their outsider, immigrant status. They gained different perspectives on life from their itinerant musician father and a very proper Indonesian mother. With Edward on guitar and Alex on drums, they would form an eponymous band that went on to sell over 80 million records and play sold-out shows around the world for four decades.

A fascinating story of a legendary band, its talent, and the passion to create, "Brothers" takes readers deep inside with tales of musical politics, infighting, and plenty of bad-boy behavior. But mostly Alex's portrayal of brotherhood, music, and enduring love shines through the drama. "Brothers" provides the definitive take on Edward Van Halen's life and death from the one who knew and loved him best.

Publication in the U.S. and Canada will be on October 22, 2024; Harper U.K., Australia/ New Zealand will follow on October 24 and October 30, respectively.

According to Van-Halen.com, the audiobook version of "Brothers" will contain a previously unreleased song composed by Alex and Eddie Van Halen. Titled "Unfinished", it is the last piece of music they wrote together and can be heard as Alex narrates his story.

Fans who order this book from VanHalenStore.com will receive a free exclusive collectible as a bonus.

"Brothers" will also be made available as a 720-minute audiobook and an eBook.

Alex and Eddie formed a band called MAMMOTH in Pasadena, California in 1972, then renamed it VAN HALEN when singer David Lee Roth joined the group and, later, bassist Michael Anthony.

VAN HALEN was one of the biggest rock bands in the country in the 1980s, with hits like "Runnin' With The Devil", "Dance The Night Away", "Hot For Teacher", "Panama" and "Jump". The group, which later featured Sammy Hagar on vocals, was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2007.

The Van Halen family moved to Pasadena after emigrating to the U.S. from the Netherlands in 1962.

According to Modern Drummer, Alex was instrumental to VAN HALEN's electrifying, dramatic sound, leading the rhythm section on standout hits like "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love", "Unchained" and "Panama". His double-bass pedal work throughout "Hot For Teacher" was deeply influential, combining technical prowess with a restless, thoroughly original drum composition.

Back in 2021, Hagar said that he had tried to reach out to Alex after Eddie's death but that he was rebuffed.

"Alex just seems to he just doesn't want to communicate with anybody," Sammy told Ultimate Classic Rock. "You know, Mike [Anthony, former VAN HALEN bassist] has reached out, and I reached out many times. I don't know. I'm sure he's still in pain from the whole thing, but I'm not dogging him. I'm just saying he just really doesn't want to be friends or doesn't want to communicate. I don't know why, but we've still got the rest of our lives to work this out."

When Alex turned 68 in May 2021, he commemorated the occasion by sharing the following statement: "First birthday without you, Ed. The view from my drum set will never be the same. VH forever!"

Eddie passed away in October 2020 at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California. Alex was by his side, as was Eddie's son, Wolfgang. The axeman died from complications due to cancer, his son confirmed.

Eddie's final Instagram post was a tribute to Alex. On May 8, 2020, the guitarist shared a black-and-white photo of him and his brother to his followers to wish the drummer a happy birthday.

He captioned the picture: "Happy Birthday Al!! Love Ya!! #vanhalen #alexvanhalen #birthday #may #drummer #musician #musicians #family #rock #classicrock #rockband #love".

In early 2022, it was confirmed that Alex had been in talks with Roth and guitarist Joe Satriani to put on a special show in honor of Eddie. However, Wolfgang later said that it was "in such an early stage that it never even got off the ground."