Watch: DON DOKKEN, ANDREW FREEMAN, NATE PECK, LORRAINE LEWIS Pay Tribute To JACK RUSSELL At Whisky A Go Go

Don Dokken (DOKKEN),Andrew Freeman (LAST IN LINE, GREAT WHITE),Nate Peck (FIREHOUSE),Lorraine Lewis (FEMME FATALE, VIXEN) and James Durbin are among the singers who performed at an all-star tribute to legendary vocalist Jack Russell, a founding member of the multi-platinum rock band GREAT WHITE, on March 25 (postponed from the originally announced January 14 due to the California wildfires) at the world-famous Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California. Tony Cardenas-Montana, CTO of leading music technology company VNUE and longtime member of GREAT WHITE as well as Jack's touring band, played a key role in helping to organize the event, video of which can be seen in two parts below.

The tribute was hosted by comedian/actor Hal Sparks ("Queer As Folk", "Dude, Where's My Car") and benefited the Lewy Body Dementia Association and the Defeat MSA Alliance.

Jack Russell, a California native, was a multi-platinum recording artist known for his passionate and soulful voice. Jack brought unforgettable performances to chart-topping hits such as "Rock Me", "Save Your Love", "Once Bitten, Twice Shy", "House Of Broken Love", "Desert Moon", "Lady Redlight", "Call It Rock N Roll" and "Angel Song". These classics resonated on radio and MTV, solidifying Russell's place as a prominent figure on the rock scene. The multi-platinum success of "Once Bitten" (1987) and "...Twice Shy" (1989) cemented his status as an icon of 1980s rock.

Russell's death was announced by his family in a social media statement on August 15, 2024 — eight days after his passing.

The news of Jack's death came less than a month after he announced that he was retiring from touring following a diagnosis of Lewy body dementia.

Russell was performing with his version of GREAT WHITE when a pyrotechnics display sparked a nightclub fire that killed 100 people at a 2003 concert in Rhode Island. At the time of the fire, the group that was on the road was called JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE. Guitarist Mark Kendall, who founded GREAT WHITE with Russell in 1982, later said he was asked to join Russell and his solo band on the tour to help boost attendance. Guitarist Ty Longley died in the blaze.

Russell exited GREAT WHITE in December 2011 after he was unable to tour with the group due a series of injuries, including a perforated bowel and a shattered pelvis. Jack largely blamed these injuries on his alcohol and painkiller addictions as well as the prednisone drug he was prescribed.

Russell sued his onetime bandmates in 2012 over their continued use of the GREAT WHITE name after Jack had taken a leave of absence from the band for medical reasons. A short time later, Russell was countersued by Kendall, rhythm guitarist/keyboardist Michael Lardie and drummer Audie Desbrow, claiming the vocalist's self-destructive behavior was damaging the GREAT WHITE name (they also alleged he was charging promoters less for his own touring version of GREAT WHITE). The parties settled in July 2013 without going to trial, with Russell most recently performing as JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE while the others are continuing as GREAT WHITE.

In October 2022, GREAT WHITE officially named Brett Carlisle as its new lead singer. Carlisle joined the band as the replacement for Andrew Freeman, who sang for GREAT WHITE for only five months.

Carlisle made his live debut with GREAT WHITE on September 24, 2022 at the Cannery Casino Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Russell's autobiography, titled "The True Tale Of Mista Bone: A Rock + Roll Narrative", was released earlier last year via Gatekeeper Press. Penned by author Katelyn Louise "K.L." Doty, it features a sentimental foreword by Lita Ford, with additional commentary from Eric Singer, Eddie Trunk, John Kalodner, Kip Winger and others. The book, with a cover photo by legendary rock photographer Mark Weiss, is available in paperback, hardcover and e-book form.

For more information, visit www.jackrussellbook.com.