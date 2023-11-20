Hear BERNIE MARSDEN's 'Bad Reputation' Single From Upcoming 'Working Man' Album

The official lyric video for the song "Bad Reputation" from original WHITESNAKE guitarist Bernie Marsden can be seen below. The track is taken from Marsden's final album, "Working Man" , which will be released posthumously on November 24 via Conquest Music.

Although Bernie had always worked hard and kept busy, most recently releasing three solo albums since 2021 in "Kings", "Chess" and "Trios" as part of his "Inspirations" series, only a few knew that he had just completed a brand new album.

Earlier in August, Bernie had approved the artwork, sequence and audio masters for "Working Man", an album of Marsden original songs.

The final recording sessions took place in June 2023.

Bernie was fully involved in the mixing, artwork, and planning for the album, and he really wanted the "Working Man" album to come out in late summer, but because of the longer lead time needed to manufacture vinyl, it was scheduled for release in November.

Fran Marsden, Bernie's wife of over 40 years, said: "Bernie was really excited about his new album, 'Working Man', and proud of the tracks featured on it.

"After the last three albums of covers, he was keen for his fans to hear some new, original songs. He loved working on them in the studio during lockdown and he couldn't wait to get the album out into the world.

"Conquest Music was considering delaying the release until 2024 out of respect, but knowing Bernie's eagerness to get the album out there, we want to follow his wishes and release it as planned."

Alan Bambrough, speaking on behalf of Conquest Music, emphasized the label's profound connection with Bernie: "Bernie Marsden was far more than an artist to Conquest Music. He has been a great friend and mentor for many years and was a huge part of our decision to form the label. His 'Kings' album was our first release and we are proud to work with his company, Little House Music, in releasing some of his finest ever work.

"We are heartbroken at Bernie's passing and thought the right and respectful thing to do would be to postpone the release until next year. Fran Marsden convinced us that Bernie would want the 'Working Man' album to come out as planned."

"Working Man" contains 12 brand-new Bernie Marsden-penned tracks produced by Marsden and mixed by Dave Eringa (MANIC STREET PREACHERS, THE WHO).

The limited first pressing of the LP and CD will come with a bonus disc of 10 more new recordings.

"Being Famous" is the first single from the album and reflects Bernie's typically humble thoughts on the ludicrous decadence lavished on rock stars in his day. With a driving rhythm, complemented by bar room keyboards and, of course, Bernie's powerful guitar licks, the song captures that classic early WHITESNAKE feel that remains so loved by the fans.

The single is on digital services now.

"Working Man" will be available initially as a limited-edition 2CD digipak and 2LP set in burgundy vinyl. These limited-edition sets will also include a bonus disc of 10 more new recordings alongside the 12-track "Working Man" album. These bonus tracks include some astonishing reinterpretations of classic WHITESNAKE songs.

The album can be pre-ordered from the special Bernie Marsden shop, where there's a chance to win one of five special lithographic prints hand-signed by Bernie. Each order will also include an exclusive free Collectors' Card.

"Working Man" limited-edition double CD track listing:

Disc One

01. Being Famous

02. Midtown

03. Longtime

04. Invisible

05. Son I've Never Known

06. Steelhouse Mountain

07. Working Man

08. Valentine's Day

09. Savannah

10. Bad Reputation

11. You Know

12. The Pearl

Disc Two (Bonus Disc)

01. Look At Me Now

02. Midnight Believer

03. Who's Fooling Who

04. Just Don't Have The Time

05. Foolish Day

06. Here I Go Again

07. Ain't No Love In The Heart of The City

08. Til The Day I Die

09. Time Is Right For Love

10. Come On In My Kitchen

Marsden was one of the U.K.'s foremost rock and blues guitarists, famous for his time in professional bands since 1972 and a founding member of one of the biggest rock acts of all time, the mighty WHITESNAKE.

But there was a lot more to this man, from his first band UFO to treading the boards of the National Theatre in London, on stage with Ringo Starr in Monaco, playing the Beacon Theatre in New York with THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND, writing and playing with Joe Bonamassa and MOTÖRHEAD.

His long-term friendships with so many top names in the guitar business, Billy Gibbons, Steve Lukather, Warren Haynes, as well as rejoining the new WHITESNAKE lineup of recent years and a solo career kept him both on the road and in the studio. He became interested in guitars as a teenager watching THE BEATLES, his fascination continued to his final days. Bernie also developed one of the most unique and expansive private guitar collections in the world.

At a rough guesstimate, Marsden's name appears on a hundred albums — maybe more. In addition to a long-running solo career, the Buckinghamshire-born guitarist had been a recording musician since the early 1970s via membership of such groups as WHITESNAKE, UFO, WILD TURKEY, BABE RUTH, PAICE ASHTON & LORD, COZY POWELL'S HAMMER, ALASKA, M3 and many more. Though there's a tendency to pigeonhole him as a blues-rock guitarist, each of Marsden's acts had its own individual flavor.