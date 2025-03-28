WEDNESDAY 13 Teams Up With KREEPSVILLE For Exclusive T-Shirt Drop Celebrating 'In Misery' Video Launch

Gothic rock legend Wednesday 13 has announced an exciting partnership with leading horror fashion brand Kreepsville to launch an exclusive, limited-edition t-shirt in celebration of the "In Misery" music video release. Featuring Wednesday 13 himself and alternative model Victoria Venin, the video captures dark, cinematic visuals that perfectly embody both the artist's haunting aesthetic and Kreepsville's edgy style.

The exclusive t-shirt design draws inspiration directly from the atmospheric themes and visuals of the "In Misery" video, marrying gothic-rock vibes with Kreepsville's signature horror fashion. This limited release is a must-have for fans of Wednesday 13, gothic rock, metal, and horror-inspired fashion.

Wednesday 13 comments on "In Misery": "There are too many love songs out there about people confessing their love to one another. I wanted to do the exact opposite, and confess the misery of being in a bad relationship. Hopelessly, madly in misery with someone. I see it every day, people miserable together. I see it almost as much as I see people happily together. Some people enjoy misery, and this song is about enjoying that misery as much as someone in love."

The limited-edition t-shirt can be ordered exclusively from store.kreepsville666.com. Available while supplies last.

For the uninitiated, Kreepsville has become one of the most recognized names in horror fashion, specializing in high-quality, sinister designs that resonate with fans of the macabre. Their partnership with Wednesday 13 is a natural alignment of bold creativity, style, and all things horror. Fans can look forward to rocking a piece of goth rock music history while celebrating the "In Misery" video, which plunges viewers into a gripping, eerie narrative, amplified by Victoria Venin's unforgettable performance alongside Wednesday 13.

Wednesday 13 is a fixture in the gothic rock and horror-punk world, known for a unique blend of heavy riffs, dark lyrics, and theatrical storytelling. His music and stage presence have earned him a dedicated fanbase across the globe.

Reigning as the kings and queens of horror fashion, Kreepsville delivers daring designs that fuse gothic and punk aesthetics with a love for all things spooky. Their clothing and accessories have been designed for the bold misfits of the world since 2006.

Grab your limited-edition Wednesday 13 x Kreepsville t-shirt before it vanishes into the night.

"In Misery" is taken from Wednesday 13's upcoming full-length album, "Mid Death Crisis", set to drop on April 25, 2025 via Napalm Records.

Wednesday 13 previously described "Mid Death Crisis" as a fun, campy, "leave-your-brain-at-the-door" rager and a true return to his hard-rocking roots. Produced by guitarist Alex Kane (LIFE, SEX & DEATH, ENUFF Z'NUFF, ANTIPRODUCT) and mixed by Steve Evetts (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, PRONG, DEVILDRIVER) the album oozes infectious 1980s sleaze metal energy, further accented by a blitzing guest vocal from FASTER PUSSYCAT's Taime Downe.

Last month, Wednesday 13 unveiled the album's first single, "When The Devil Commands", and its equally raucous, blasphemous music video.