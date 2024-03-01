Hear DEF LEPPARD's 'Photograph - Rough Mix Version (Unfinished Vocal)' From 40th-Anniversary Edition Of 'Pyromania'

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of their iconic album "Pyromania", veteran British rockers DEF LEPPARD will release a deluxe expanded edition in April 2024.

Fans can listen to "Photograph - Rough Mix Version (Unfinished Vocal)" below. The track is an unreleased demo version from the band's vaults of one of their most celebrated songs, taken from the forthcoming taken "Pyromania" anniversary edition.

Originally released in 1983, "Pyromania" launched DEF LEPPARD into rock legend status. The album featured global hit singles "Photograph", "Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop)" and "Rock Of Ages" and it went on to achieve platinum status across the globe (including a No. 2 chart entry in the USA). "Pyromania" has since become one of the biggest-selling rock albums of all time and alongside its follow up, "Hysteria", has made DEF LEPPARD one of only five rock bands in history to have two albums with a coveted RIAA diamond certification (over 10 million sales in the USA alone) — a massive feat within the music industry still to this day. The album also saw Phil Collen replace guitarist Pete Willis and the first of the classic DEF LEPPARD lineups was born.

In tribute to this milestone, this deluxe edition has been executive produced by DEF LEPPARD lead singer Joe Elliott and longtime producer/engineer Ronan McHugh, with mastering by Andy Pearce.

Elliott says: "A labor of love, and I loved every minute of it !!…. Rediscovering dusty old cassettes which were brilliantly restored by Ronan and finding the long-lost, unfinished '11th track' was a journey only few of us are lucky enough to take … what a trip!!"

Collen says: "'Pyromania' is a really special album for obvious reasons. It was the first time we all worked together with Mutt Lange, and I was able to play with my incredible friend Steve Clark — who was such a gifted and wonderful guitarist. I am incredibly proud of the album and what we collectively achieved."

DEF LEPPARD bassist Rick Savage says: "Right from the very early days, we had a specific idea of how we wanted to sound. A massive wall of guitars and drums supporting huge vocals and melodies. That vision came to fruition with the making of 'Pyromania'. Even now it still has that special quality that made it such a ground-breaking record. It's a testament to the songs that they remain the fans' favorites and true cornerstones of any LEPPARD show. 40 years?? It doesn't even seem like 40 days."

"Pyromania", the anniversary edition, will be released on 4-CD / Blu-ray box, 1LP half speed master, 2LP black vinyl, 2LP colored vinyl (D2C exclusive),2CD and digitally.

This deluxe set comes with four CDs consisting of the original album, a whole disc of unheard demos recently re-discovered by Elliott while combing through the vaults, an unreleased demo, "No You Can't Do That", and two defining live shows from the era — from the Los Angeles Forum (USA) and Westfalen Halle in Dortmund (Germany).

The Blu-ray contains an Atmos mix of the album (overseen by Giles Martin) as well as 5.1 / stereo and instrumental mixes. Also included are five promo videos from the time. The album also appears as a half speed master for the first time.

The book contains the history of the album written by Mojo and Classic Rock writer Paul Elliott (who has conducted new interviews with bandmembers),as well as rare and unseen photos by noted photographer and longtime band collaborator Ross Halfin.

The 4-CD / Blu-ray box track listing is as follows:

CD One: Album Re-Mastered

01. Rock Rock (Til You Drop)

02. Photograph

03. Stagefright

04. Too Late For Love

05. Die Hard The Hunter

06. Foolin'

07. Rock Of Ages

08. Comin' Under Fire

09. Action! Not Words

10. Billy's Got A Gun

CD Two: Rarities

01. No You Can't Do That - Outtake

02. Untitled 1 - Demo

03. Untitled 2 - Demo

04. Untitled 3 - Demo

05. Untitled 4 - Demo

06. Untitled 5 - Demo

07. Untitled 6 - Demo

08. Rock Rock Till You Drop - Demo

09. Too Late For Love - Demo

10. Comin' Under Fire - Demo

11. Billy's Got A Gun - Demo

12. No You Can't Do That - Demo

13. Rock Rock (Til You Drop) - Rough Mix Version

14. Photograph - Rough Mix Version (Unfinished Vocal)

15. Stagefright - Rough Mix Version

16. Too Late For Love - Rough Mix Version

17. Die Hard The Hunter - Rough Mix Version

18. Foolin' - Rough Mix Version

19. Rock Of Ages - Rough Mix Version

20. Comin' Under Fire - Rough Mix Version

21. Action! Not Words - Rough Mix Version (Chorus Only)

22. Billy's Got A Gun - Rough Mix Version

CD Three: Live Westfalen Halle, Dortmund, Germany / December 18, 1983

01. Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop)

02. Billy's Got A Gun

03. Foolin'

04. Rock Of Ages

05. Let It Go

06. Wasted

CD Four: Live at the Los Angeles Forum / September 11, 1983

01. Rock! Rock!! (Til You Drop)

02. Rock Brigade

03. High And Dry (Saturday Night)

04. Another Hit And Run

05. Billy's Got A Gun

06. Mirror Mirror (Look Into My Eyes)

07. Foolin'

08. Photograph

09. Rock Of Ages

10. Bringing Back The Heartache

11. Switch 625

12. Let It Go

13. Wasted

14. Stage Fright

15. Travellin' Band

Blu-ray: Atmos / 5.1 / New Stereo / Instrumental

01. Rock Rock (Til You Drop)

02. Photograph

03. Stagefright

04. Too Late For Love

05. Die Hard The Hunter

06. Foolin'

07. Rock Of Ages

08. Comin' Under Fire

09. Action! Not Words

10. Billy's Got A Gun

Videos

* Photograph - Official Video

* Rock Of Ages - Official Video

* Foolin' - Official Video

* Too Late For Love - Official Video / Supersonic (Historia)

* Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop) - Official Video / Japanese Show (Historia)