Hear Early Version Of ALICE COOPER's 'Crazy Little Child' From 'Muscle Of Love' Deluxe Edition

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee Alice Cooper has unveiled a brand new deluxe edition of the 1973 classic "Muscle Of Love". It arrives in multiple configurations, including a 2LP vinyl and a 1CD/Blu-ray. It's available exclusively at Rhino.com and select international WMG stores. A digital deluxe edition will be available on November 20.

The definitive version of the band's seventh and final full-length offering encompasses 11 previously unreleased tracks, spanning recently unearthed early versions and alternate mixes of staple songs. The CD/Blu-ray set features the original 192/24 resolution quadraphonic mixes making their debut on Blu-ray.

An early version of "Crazy Little Child", taken from Disc 2 of the deluxe edition of "Muscle Of Love", can be streamed below.

Additionally, the liner notes feature an in-depth and immersive track-by-track account of the story behind "Muscle Of Love", as told to renowned music journalist Jaan Uhelszki. She spoke extensively to Cooper, guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway, drummer Neal Smith and additional guitarist Nick Mashbir to compile the most comprehensive discourse on this record ever published thus far.

"Muscle Of Love" saw the band double down on their rock 'n' roll roots, delivering an uncompromising body of work buoyed by impeccable playing, massive hooks, and good old-fashioned Detroit grit. Produced by Jack Richardson and Jack Douglas, it cracked the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 and scored a gold certification from the RIAA. This uncompromising body of work includes the famed title track "Muscle Of Love" as well as "Teenage Lament '74", "Big Apple Dreamin' (Hippo)" and "Hard Hearted Alice". It would also be the final album recorded by the original band, and they definitely went out with a bang, to say the least.

"Muscle Of Love (Deluxe)" track listing:

Disc 1

01. Big Apple Dreamin' (Hippo)

02. Never Been Sold Before

03. Hard Hearted Alice

04. Crazy Little Child

05. Working Up A Sweat

06. Muscle Of Love

07. Man With The Golden Gun

08. Teenage Lament '74

09. Woman Machine

Disc 2

01. Big Apple Dreamin' (Hippo) (Early Version)

02. Never Been Sold Before (Early Version)

03. Hard Hearted Alice (Alternate Mix)

04. Crazy Little Child (Early Version)

05. Working Up A Sweat (Alternate Mix)

06. Muscle Of Love (Alternate Mix)

07. Man With The Golden Gun (Early Version)

08. Teenage Lament '74 (Acoustic Diversion)

09. Woman Machine (Alternate Mix)

10. Teenage Lament '74 (Single Version)

11. Muscle Of Love (Single Version)

Blu-ray Disc

01. Big Apple Dreamin' (Hippo)

02. Never Been Sold Before

03. Hard Hearted Alice

04. Crazy Little Child

05. Working Up A Sweat

06. Muscle Of Love

07. Man With The Golden Gun

08. Teenage Lament '74

09. Woman Machine

Vinyl

LP 1

A1. Big Apple Dreamin' (Hippo)

A2. Never Been Sold Before

A3. Hard Hearted Alice

A4. Crazy Little Child

B1. Working Up A Sweat

B2. Muscle Of Love

B3. Man With The Golden Gun

B4. Teenage Lament '74

B5. Woman Machine

LP 2

C1. Big Apple Dreamin' (Hippo) (Early Version)

C2. Never Been Sold Before (Early Version)

C3. Hard Hearted Alice (Alternate Mix)

C4. Crazy Little Child (Early Version)

D1. Working Up A Sweat (Alternate Mix)

D2. Muscle Of Love (Alternate Mix)

D3. Man With The Golden Gun (Early Version)

D4. Teenage Lament '74 (Acoustic Diversion)

D5. Woman Machine (Alternate Mix)