Hear ROGER WATERS Reimagine PINK FLOYD's 'Time' For 'The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux'

Roger Waters has set October 6, 2023 as the release date for "The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux", an epically ambitious reinterpretation of one of the most famous and acclaimed albums in history, fifty years on from recording the original with PINK FLOYD.

The album's second single, Waters's reinterpretation of "Time", is out today with accompanying lyric video.

Recorded by PINK FLOYD when Waters was just 29, "The Dark Side Of The Moon" was an extraordinary multidimensional meditation on the human experience, the passage of time, descent into madness, and the abyss.

"The memories of a man in his old age - are the deeds of a man in his prime". As foretold by its opening line, "The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux" sees Waters transcend this half-century void to reinterpret and embellish his original creations with a new perspective gleaned from his own life experience, philosophy, and the wisdom of age, with added emphasis on the philosophical, social and political themes of the original.

Waters's extraordinary vocal performance adds fresh layers of profundity to his classic lyrics, and gravelly wisdom to his philosophical new creations. Waters and Gus Seyffert's production strips back PINK FLOYD's psychedelic orchestrations into something rawer and more delicate, but no less experimentally inventive, exquisitely textured, and rich in musical intertext.

In addition to reimagining each of "The Dark Side Of The Moon"'s original ten tracks — which, like the original, run seamlessly together to create one epic composition — "The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux" LP format will feature a bonus 13-minute original composition inspired by the re-recording as a final track.

Roger said: "The original 'Dark Side Of The Moon' feels in some ways like the lament of an elder being on the human condition. But Dave, Rick, Nick and I were so young when we made it, and when you look at the world around us, clearly the message hasn't stuck. That's why I started to consider what the wisdom of an 80-year-old could bring to a reimagined version.

"When I first mentioned the idea of re-recording 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' to Gus and Sean, we all thought I was mad, but the more we considered it, the more we thought 'isn't that the whole point?'

"I'm immensely proud of what we have created, a work that can sit proudly alongside the original, hand in hand across a half century of time."

Track listing:

CD / Digital

01. Speak To Me

02. Breathe

03. On The Run

04. Time

05. Great Gig In The Sky

06. Money

07. Us And Them

08. Any Colour You Like

09. Brain Damage

10. Eclipse

Vinyl

01. Side One

02. Speak To Me

03. Breathe

04. On The Run

05. Time

Side Two

01. Great Gig In The Sky

02. Money

Side Three

01. Us And Them

02. Any Colour You Like

03. Brain Damage

04. Eclipse

Side Four

01. Original Composition