Hear ROGER WATERS Reimagine PINK FLOYD's 'Time' For 'The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux'August 24, 2023
Roger Waters has set October 6, 2023 as the release date for "The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux", an epically ambitious reinterpretation of one of the most famous and acclaimed albums in history, fifty years on from recording the original with PINK FLOYD.
The album's second single, Waters's reinterpretation of "Time", is out today with accompanying lyric video.
Recorded by PINK FLOYD when Waters was just 29, "The Dark Side Of The Moon" was an extraordinary multidimensional meditation on the human experience, the passage of time, descent into madness, and the abyss.
"The memories of a man in his old age - are the deeds of a man in his prime". As foretold by its opening line, "The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux" sees Waters transcend this half-century void to reinterpret and embellish his original creations with a new perspective gleaned from his own life experience, philosophy, and the wisdom of age, with added emphasis on the philosophical, social and political themes of the original.
Waters's extraordinary vocal performance adds fresh layers of profundity to his classic lyrics, and gravelly wisdom to his philosophical new creations. Waters and Gus Seyffert's production strips back PINK FLOYD's psychedelic orchestrations into something rawer and more delicate, but no less experimentally inventive, exquisitely textured, and rich in musical intertext.
In addition to reimagining each of "The Dark Side Of The Moon"'s original ten tracks — which, like the original, run seamlessly together to create one epic composition — "The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux" LP format will feature a bonus 13-minute original composition inspired by the re-recording as a final track.
Roger said: "The original 'Dark Side Of The Moon' feels in some ways like the lament of an elder being on the human condition. But Dave, Rick, Nick and I were so young when we made it, and when you look at the world around us, clearly the message hasn't stuck. That's why I started to consider what the wisdom of an 80-year-old could bring to a reimagined version.
"When I first mentioned the idea of re-recording 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' to Gus and Sean, we all thought I was mad, but the more we considered it, the more we thought 'isn't that the whole point?'
"I'm immensely proud of what we have created, a work that can sit proudly alongside the original, hand in hand across a half century of time."
Track listing:
CD / Digital
01. Speak To Me
02. Breathe
03. On The Run
04. Time
05. Great Gig In The Sky
06. Money
07. Us And Them
08. Any Colour You Like
09. Brain Damage
10. Eclipse
Vinyl
01. Side One
02. Speak To Me
03. Breathe
04. On The Run
05. Time
Side Two
01. Great Gig In The Sky
02. Money
Side Three
01. Us And Them
02. Any Colour You Like
03. Brain Damage
04. Eclipse
Side Four
01. Original Composition
Comments Disclaimer And Information