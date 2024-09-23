HEART Adds More Shows To 2025 'Royal Flush' Tour

HEART has added more dates to its 2025 "Royal Flush" tour, including a second show in Las Vegas, a concert at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, and gigs in Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Boston, Massachusetts; and Mashantucket, Connecticut.

Tickets for all newly announced dates go on sale Friday, September 27 at 10 a.m. local time.

Two months ago, HEART postponed the remaining dates of its 2024 North American tour in order for singer Ann Wilson to undergo cancer treatments.

The rescheduled "Royal Flush" will now kick off on February 28 in Las Vegas, Nevada and wrap up on April 16 in New York City.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates.

"We are so, so excited to resume this tour," commented guitarist Nancy Wilson. "We were just starting to fire on all cylinders and the vibe was entirely MAJOR. To be continued…"

HEART's 2025 "Royal Flush" tour dates:

February 28 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas

March 01 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas

March 03 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

March 04 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

March 06 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

March 08 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center

March 09 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena

March 11 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

March 13 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum

March 14 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

March 20 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

March 21 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

March 24 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

March 26 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

March 28 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

March 29 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Civic Center Coliseum

March 31 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

April 02 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

April 04 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

April 05 - Québec, QC - Videotron Centre

April 10 - Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum

April 12 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino

April 13 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena

April 16 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

The current members of HEART feature Nancy Wilson (rhythm, lead and acoustic guitar, backing and lead vocals),Ann Wilson (lead vocals and flute),Ryan Wariner (lead and rhythm guitar),Ryan Waters (guitars),Paul Moak (guitars, keyboards and backing vocals),Tony Lucido (bass and backing vocals) and Sean Lane (drums and bike).

Last December, HEART played its first three concerts in more than four years — in Highland, California, at Greater Palm Springs in Palm Desert, California, and in Seattle, Washington.

Prior to HEART's December 27, 2023 show in Highland, the band's last performance took place in October 2019 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The 2024 leg of "Royal Flush" featured CHEAP TRICK as support on most of the North American leg. HEART was also scheduled to join DEF LEPPARD and JOURNEY for summer stadium shows in Cleveland, Toronto and Boston.

Since HEART's formation in the early 1970s, the band has sold 35 million albums, including seven that made the Top 10, and notched 20 Top 40 singles. The band was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2013.

Photo by Criss Cain