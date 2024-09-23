HEART Adds More Shows To 2025 'Royal Flush' Tour

HEART Adds More Shows To 2025 'Royal Flush' TourSeptember 23, 2024
HEART has added more dates to its 2025 "Royal Flush" tour, including a second show in Las Vegas, a concert at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, and gigs in Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Boston, Massachusetts; and Mashantucket, Connecticut.
Tickets for all newly announced dates go on sale Friday, September 27 at 10 a.m. local time.
Two months ago, HEART postponed the remaining dates of its 2024 North American tour in order for singer Ann Wilson to undergo cancer treatments.
The rescheduled "Royal Flush" will now kick off on February 28 in Las Vegas, Nevada and wrap up on April 16 in New York City.
Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates.
"We are so, so excited to resume this tour," commented guitarist Nancy Wilson. "We were just starting to fire on all cylinders and the vibe was entirely MAJOR. To be continued…"
HEART's 2025 "Royal Flush" tour dates:
February 28 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas
March 01 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas
March 03 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
March 04 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
March 06 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
March 08 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center
March 09 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena
March 11 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
March 13 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum
March 14 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
March 20 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
March 21 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
March 24 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
March 26 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
March 28 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena
March 29 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Civic Center Coliseum
March 31 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
April 02 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
April 04 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
April 05 - Québec, QC - Videotron Centre
April 10 - Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum
April 12 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino
April 13 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena
April 16 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
The current members of HEART feature Nancy Wilson (rhythm, lead and acoustic guitar, backing and lead vocals),Ann Wilson (lead vocals and flute),Ryan Wariner (lead and rhythm guitar),Ryan Waters (guitars),Paul Moak (guitars, keyboards and backing vocals),Tony Lucido (bass and backing vocals) and Sean Lane (drums and bike).
Last December, HEART played its first three concerts in more than four years — in Highland, California, at Greater Palm Springs in Palm Desert, California, and in Seattle, Washington.
Prior to HEART's December 27, 2023 show in Highland, the band's last performance took place in October 2019 in St. Paul, Minnesota.
The 2024 leg of "Royal Flush" featured CHEAP TRICK as support on most of the North American leg. HEART was also scheduled to join DEF LEPPARD and JOURNEY for summer stadium shows in Cleveland, Toronto and Boston.
Since HEART's formation in the early 1970s, the band has sold 35 million albums, including seven that made the Top 10, and notched 20 Top 40 singles. The band was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2013.
Photo by Criss Cain
JUST ANNOUNCED: Heart will bring the Royal Flush Tour to Radio City on Apr 16! Access venue presale tickets starting...
Posted by Radio City Music Hall on Monday, September 23, 2024
Comments Disclaimer And Information