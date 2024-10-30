HEART Announces Support Acts For 2025 'Royal Flush' Tour

HEART has announced the support acts for the band's 2025 North American headlining tour. The legendary rockers will be joined by SQUEEZE, CHEAP TRICK and Lucinda Williams on the "Royal Flush" trek, which will kick off with a two-night stand February 28 and March 1 at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, billed as "An Evening With Heart", with no opening acts.

SQUEEZE will be the support band on the eight shows, from March 3 in Los Angeles through March 14 in Portland, Oregon. CHEAP TRICK will provide support on 10 dates, running from March 20 in Calgary through April 5 in Quebec City. Lucinda Williams will be the special guest on April 10 in Toronto and on April 16 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. HEART's April 12 gig at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut is also being billed as "An Evening With Heart", while no support act has yet been announced for the band's April 13 show in Boston.

HEART singer Ann Wilson said: "Each of these acts can totally bring it all on their own. It's an honor for us to be hitting the road with them next year. I'm especially thrilled to be doing a few gigs with my dear friend Lucinda. We've wanted to tour together for years!"

HEART guitarist Nancy Wilson added: "This tour promises to be super fun. Traveling with the likes of the ever-fabulous CHEAP TRICK, and the Brit-pop studs SQUEEZE, not to mention the all-time songwriting muse Lucinda Williams. We are super stoked to get back out there and bring the Big 100% live RAWK!"

HEART 2025 tour dates:

02/28 - Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas !

Mar. 01 - Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas !

Mar. 03 - Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *

Mar. 04 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *

Mar. 06 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *

Mar. 08 - West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center *

Mar. 09 - Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena *

Mar. 11 - Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena *

Mar. 13 - Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum *

Mar. 14 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center *

Mar. 20 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome +

Mar. 21 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place +

Mar. 24 - Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre +

Mar. 26 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum +

Mar. 28 - Knoxville, TN @ Thompson@Boling Arena +

Mar. 29 - Charleston, WV @ Charleston Civic Center Coliseum +

Mar. 31 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center +

Apr. 02 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre +

Apr. 04 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre +

Apr. 05 - Québec, QC @ Videotron Centre +

Apr. 10 - Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum #

Apr. 12 - Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino !

Apr. 13 - Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena ^

Apr. 16 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall #

* with SQUEEZE

+ with CHEAP TRICK

# with Lucinda Williams

! "An Evening With Heart" (no support acts)

^ support act to be announced

Three months ago, HEART postponed the remaining dates of its 2024 North American tour in order for singer Ann Wilson to undergo cancer treatments.

The current members of HEART feature Nancy Wilson (rhythm, lead and acoustic guitar, backing and lead vocals),Ann Wilson (lead vocals and flute),Ryan Wariner (lead and rhythm guitar),Ryan Waters (guitars),Paul Moak (guitars, keyboards and backing vocals),Tony Lucido (bass and backing vocals) and Sean Lane (drums and bike).

Last December, HEART played its first three concerts in more than four years — in Highland, California, at Greater Palm Springs in Palm Desert, California, and in Seattle, Washington.

Prior to HEART's December 27, 2023 show in Highland, the band's last performance took place in October 2019 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The 2024 leg of "Royal Flush" featured CHEAP TRICK as support on most of the North American leg. HEART was also scheduled to join DEF LEPPARD and JOURNEY for summer stadium shows in Cleveland, Toronto and Boston.

Since HEART's formation in the early 1970s, the band has sold 35 million albums, including seven that made the Top 10, and notched 20 Top 40 singles. The band was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2013.

Photo by Criss Cain