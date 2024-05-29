HEART Cancels European Tour Due To ANN WILSON's 'Medical Procedure'

HEART has canceled its previously announced summer 2024 European tour dates so that singer Ann Wilson can recover from a "time-sensitive but routine medical procedure."

The European leg of the "Royal Flush" tour was scheduled to kick off on June 20 and run through July 12, consisting of several festival appearances and headlining shows with support from SQUEEZE.

Earlier today (Wednesday, May 29),HEART released the following statement via social media: "We regret to inform you that all upcoming HEART performances in Europe are canceled. In late May, Ann Wilson will undergo a time-sensitive but routine medical procedure for which the minimum recovery time is six weeks. HEART deeply regrets this unfortunate circumstance and hopes to return to Europe soon. Refunds will be available at point of purchase as applicable."

Ann also shared the news on her personal Facebook page and added: "I'm okay! Please don't worry. I do apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. It's certainly an inconvenience for me. Love & respect always, Ann."

The current members of HEART feature Nancy Wilson (rhythm, lead and acoustic guitar, backing and lead vocals),Ann Wilson (lead vocals and flute),Ryan Wariner (lead and rhythm guitar),Ryan Waters (guitars),Paul Moak (guitars, keyboards and backing vocals),Tony Lucido (bass and backing vocals) and Sean Lane (drums and bike).

Last December, HEART played its first three concerts in more than four years — in Highland, California, at Greater Palm Springs in Palm Desert, California, and in Seattle, Washington.

Prior to HEART's December 27, 2023 show in Highland, the band's last performance took place in October 2019 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

"Royal Flush" features CHEAP TRICK as support on most of the North American leg, which is expected to resume in late July. HEART will also join DEF LEPPARD and JOURNEY for summer stadium shows in Cleveland, Toronto and Boston.

Since HEART's formation in the early 1970s, the band has sold 35 million albums, including seven that made the Top 10, and notched 20 Top 40 singles. The band was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2013.