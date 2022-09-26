HEART's NANCY WILSON Releases TAYLOR HAWKINS Tribute Song 'Amigo Amiga'

HEART's Nancy Wilson has released "Amigo Amiga", her tribute to late FOO FIGHTERS drummer Taylor Hawkins. All profits from the song will go to the non-profit organization MusiCares.

Wilson told Consqueuence that she began writing the night of Hawkins's passing in March, with the song's title being a combination of the nicknames the two gave each other.

"I heard myself in tears saying 'too soon too soon' which became a refrain in the song," Wilson said. "I spent quite a few sleepless nights trying to express it all. He was a wonderful friend and we always had funny pet names for each other like 'Amigo' and 'Amiga' as well as 'Luv' and 'Dahling'."

Regarding Taylor's death, Wilson said: "It is such a painful loss — but it also feels like Taylor has galvanized and re-energized rock 'n' roll with so many of his musician friends and fans coming together. It's a new renaissance Taylor and the FOO family have gifted us all."

Hawkins was found dead at the Four Seasons Casa Medina hotel in Bogota.

Taylor joined FOO FIGHTERS in 1997. Prior to that, he played with the Orange County band SYLVIA and was also in the backing band for Sass Jordan. He also toured with Alanis Morissette as her drummer.

Hawkins was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame last year as a member of the FOO FIGHTERS.

Nancy's debut solo album, "You And Me", came out in May 2021 via Carry On Music. The LP included the song "Party At The Angel Ballroom" which featured a superstar backing band, including Duff McKagan of GUNS N' ROSES and Hawkins.

With her band HEART, Nancy Wilson recorded 16 albums, sold over 35 million albums worldwide and has four Grammy nominations. She had previously released one other album with just her name on it, "Live At McCabe's Guitar Shop", which captured her playing a set of covers and new songs in 1999. But Nancy considers "You And Me" her first true solo album.