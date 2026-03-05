HEAVEN & HELL Releases New HD-Upscaled Video Of 'The Mob Rules' From 'Breaking Out Of Heaven 2007-2009'

Rhino recently announced "Breaking Out Of Heaven 2007-2009", a new collection focusing on the final chapter of Ronnie James Dio's celebrated tenure with members of BLACK SABBATH. Reuniting with Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Vinny Appice under the name HEAVEN & HELL, the band returned to the stage and studio decades after their original run for an unexpected second act.

"Breaking Out Of Heaven 2007-2009" will be available March 27 as 7LP and 4CD/Blu-ray boxed sets. Both editions include an illustrated book with new liner notes by Hugh Gilmour, along with a replica tour book and poster. Order now here.

The collection marks the first time the complete "Live From Radio City Music Hall" performance appears on vinyl, and features eight tracks making their vinyl debut, including studio recordings from "The Dio Years" and select live performances. The Blu-ray expands the set with video from "Live From Radio City Music Hall" and "Neon Nights: 30 Years Of Heaven & Hell - Live At Wacken", plus band interviews.

An HD-upscaled video of "The Mob Rules" (Live From Radio City Music Hall) from "Breaking Out Of Heaven 2007-2009" can be seen below. Captured during HEAVEN & HELL's historic 2007 reunion, this definitive live version of "The Mob Rules" showcases the relentless power and new vigor of the HEAVEN & HELL lineup. While the 1981 original signaled a darker turn for the band, this Radio City Music Hall performance elevates the track with a precise and massive sonic weight that only decades of chemistry could produce.

The set follows the band's reunion run, beginning with their triumphant 2007 New York performance, "Live From Radio City Music Hall", followed by the Top 10 studio album "The Devil You Know" in 2009, and the live album "Neon Nights: 30 Years Of Heaven & Hell - Live at Wacken", recorded later that year on tour in Germany.

"Breaking Out Of Heaven 2007-2009" 4CD track listing:

Disc One: The Devil You Know

01. Atom And Evil

02. Fear

03. Bible Black

04. Double The Pain

05. Rock And Roll Angel

06. The Turn Of The Screw

07. Eating The Cannibals

08. Follow The Tears

09. Neverwhere

10. Breaking Into Heaven

Bonus tracks from The Dio Years

11. The Devil Cried

12. Shadow Of The Wind

13. Ear In The Wall

Disc Two: Live From Radio City Music Hall

01. E5150 / After All (The Dead)

02. The Mob Rules

03. Children Of The Sea

04. Lady Evil

05. I

06. The Sign Of The Southern Cross

07. Voodoo

08. The Devil Cried

Disc Three: Live From Radio City Music Hall

01. Computer God

02. Falling Off the Edge Of The World

03. Shadow Of The Wind

04. Die Young

05. Heaven And Hell

06. Lonely Is the Word

07. Neon Knights

Disc Four: Neon Nights: 30 Years Of Heaven & Hell

01. Mob Rules

02. Children Of The Sea

03. I

04. Bible Black

05. Time Machine

06. Fear

07. Falling Off The Edge Of The World

08. Follow The Tears

09. Die Young

10. Heaven And Hell

11. Neon Knights

Breaking Out Of Heaven 2007–2009 7LP Track Listing

LP One: The Devil You Know

Side One

01. Atom and Evil

02. Fear

03. Bible Black

Side Two

01. Double The Pain

02. Rock And Roll Angel

03. The Turn Of The Screw

04. Eating The Cannibals

LP Two: The Devil You Know

Side One

01. Follow The Tears

02. Neverwhere

03. Breaking Into Heaven

Side Two: Bonus Tracks

01. The Devil Cried (from "The Dio Years")

02. Shadow Of The Wind (from "The Dio Years")

03. Ear In The Wall (from "The Dio Years")

LP Three: Live from Radio City Music Hall

Side One

01. E5150 / After All (The Dead)

02. The Mob Rules

03. Children Of The Sea

Side Two

01. Lady Evil

02. I

03. The Sign Of The Southern Cross

LP Four: Live from Radio City Music Hall

Side One

01. Voodoo

02. The Devil Cried

Side Two

01. Computer God

02. Falling Off The Edge Of The World

03. Shadow Of The Wind

LP Five: Live from Radio City Music Hall

Side One

01. Die Young

02. Heaven And Hell

Side Two

01. Lonely Is the Word

02. Neon Knights

LP Six: Neon Nights: 30 Years Of Heaven & Hell

Side One

01. Mob Rules

02. Children Of The Sea

03. I

Side Two

01. Bible Black

02. Time Machine

03. Fear

LP Seven: Neon Nights: 30 Years Of Heaven & Hell

Side One

01. Falling Off The Edge Of The World

02. Follow The Tears

03. Die Young

Side Two

01. Heaven And Hell

02. Neon Knights

Blu-Ray Video Content

Live from Radio City Music Hall

Extras:

* Heaven And Hell Road Movie

* Hail The Gods Of Metal

* Meet The Mob

* Radio City

* The Wisdom Of Dio

Neon Nights: 30 Years Of Heaven & Hell

Extras:

30th-Anniversary Interviews

* Ronnie James Dio

* Geezer Butler

* Vinny Appice

* Tony Iommi

Ronnie James Dio Tribute (2010)

* Tony Iommi

* Vinny Appice

* Geezer Butler

Dio replaced Ozzy Osbourne in BLACK SABBATH in 1980, recording the "Heaven And Hell" and "Mob Rules" albums, plus "Live Evil", before leaving in 1982. He rejoined the group 10 years later for an album called "Dehumanizer", and again teamed with the group under the HEAVEN & HELL banner in 2006. HEAVEN & HELL released the aforementioned "The Devil You Know" in 2009.

Ronnie passed away of stomach cancer on May 16, 2010 at the age of 67.

Dio was renowned throughout the world as one of the greatest and most influential vocalists in heavy metal history. The singer was diagnosed with cancer in late 2009. He underwent chemotherapy and made what is now his final public appearance in April 2010 at the Revolver Golden Gods Awards in Los Angeles.

Ronnie's long-awaited autobiography, titled "Rainbow In The Dark: The Autobiography", was released on July 2021 via Permuted Press.

In 2006, BLACK SABBATH members Dio, Iommi, Geezer Butler and Vinny Appice reunited to record a trio of new songs for Rhino's "Black Sabbath: The Dio Years" before launching a greatly acclaimed world tour under their new moniker HEAVEN & HELL.

"The Devil You Know" sold 30,000 copies in the United States in its first week of release back in May 2009 to debut at position No. 8 on The Billboard 200 chart.

In September 2022, Iommi told Metal Talk about Dio: "It was real sad [when he died] because we were really on a roll when we'd done [the debut HEAVEN & HELL album] 'The Devil You Know' and we were touring and we were really enjoying it. And I remember talking to Ronnie when we were in Japan. We went for dinner one night. We said, 'Look, we're not gonna say we're gonna go for five years or whatever. We'll just try it and see where it goes. So we'd done the tour; we loved it and we enjoyed it. And when we were in this restaurant, I said to Ronnie, 'Do you fancy doing anything more?' And he said, 'Oh, yeah. We've gotta do another album. Let's do another album, another tour.' And that was the plan. That's what we were gonna do. And, of course, Ronnie didn't make it. But it was going so well and we had a great time being together. We loved working together. I loved working with Ronnie."

Iommi previously reflected on his time recording and touring with Dio as his bandmate in both BLACK SABBATH and HEAVEN & HELL in an April 2021 interview with Rockin' Metal Revival. At the time he said: "The last tour we did with Ronnie was real precious, and we had such a great time. And we really bonded. The last generation of the period with Ronnie was really close — everybody was close. Yeah, Ronnie was such a really nice person.

"What I liked about Ronnie [is] he gave everybody time," Tony continued. "It was just remarkable. Before the show, he'd have people in his dressing room — 'cause we'd have separate dressing rooms — he'd have people in there talking away and drinking and whatever. And he never warmed up or anything; he'd never done any kind of warming-up procedure before he went on stage. And he'd walk on stage and he'd just [sound] unbelievable; his voice was spot-on. It was just amazing, really, how he could do that.

"He was a really nice, caring character. He'd call me up — even just before he passed, he was on the phone to me, calling me from the hospital.

"It was very sad, really, [when he died]," Iommi added. "But he thought a lot of everybody — he really did. And he loved his fans."

