(HED) P.E. Releases Title Track Of Upcoming Album 'Detox'

Long-running SoCal band (HED) P.E. will release a new album, "Detox", early next year via Suburban Noize Records. The official animated video for the LP's title track can be seen below. The clip is the first installment in a series that combines the art of the legendary Jim "Taz" Evans, the music of (HED) P.E. and a storyline written years ago by Kevin Zinger of Suburban Noize/Regime. The story, and art were all pre-existing elements blended together with the music to make a new animated movie called "Detox: Planet Earth". The animated series will be released chapter by chapter and then in its entirety with the drop of the entire new (HED) P.E. album.

"I wrote this story years ago with no plans of it going anywhere and one day I was looking at the body of work of Taz and thought this art is the perfect visual for it," commented Kevin Zinger. "Some years went by and [(HED) P.E. frontman] Jared [Gomes] sent me the new (HED) P.E. record and it dawned on me. I've never seen anyone take pre-existing elements like this and mix them together to make something new. It was a challenge for sure but it came together unreal with the help of animator Bonez. And now it's a full-blown animated movie with (HED) P.E. as the soundtrack."

The story is a weaving narrative of a futuristic America that has undergone a metamorphosis into a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Within this desolate terrain, a resilient group has formed, known as the New World Orphans. Bound together, they stand against government corruption, greed, and the degradation of the environment. The New World Orphans embody humanity's ultimate chance for survival, positioned to embark on the vital mission of cleansing the planet of its toxicity. This first release is a foreshadow of what is to come.

"Detox" was recorded at Jared's home studio, with production and songwriting led by Remy Dovianus and engineering/mixing by Ulrich Wild (known for his work with PANTERA, DEFTONES and STATIC-X). Gomes delved into the G-Punk essence reminiscent of their earlier albums, capturing the chaotic energy and all the distinctive elements of the (HED) P.E. signature sound. Wild undertook the mixing and mastering, skillfully harmonizing raw aggression, braggadocious hip-hop, and unfiltered hardcore to create a seamlessly integrated auditory experience.

Gomes shared: "This album marks a return to the cherished G-Punk sound that (HED) P.E. fans know and adore. When listeners hear this record, its familiarity will be striking because it encapsulates the essence of (HED) P.E."

He continued, "The 'Detox' album embarks on a spiritual journey from a state of chemical enslavement to self-liberation, and then, ironically, back again. I composed this from an intimately personal standpoint, as I grappled with addiction throughout my life."

"On this album, I'm unapologetically candid, addressing topics such as sexuality, substance use, and a hardcore lifestyle. I've incorporated more rap elements, and the music is notably heavier and thrash-oriented. I discovered the inspiration to delve into some gritty subjects. Balancing parenthood brings a unique challenge to finding 'alone' time with one's spouse, akin to a covert mission that must be accomplished at all costs! This album truly grants the audience what they've longed for, without compromising artistic integrity."

He added: "The album's title, 'Detox', stems from a period post-pandemic where I found myself engulfed in a sea of red wine, attempting to make sense of my thoughts amidst the influence of various substances in my mind. At a critical juncture, I confronted my struggles with substance abuse. This inner battle became the focal point of the album's narrative, addressing a topic I'm all too familiar with — addiction."

The unvarnished, raw honesty of this narrative compelled Gomes and the band to embrace their bold and provocative history, leveraging it as a stark contrast to more politically correct releases. While albums like the 2005's "Only In Amerika" reacted intentionally against the radio-friendly sound of prior works, "Detox" boldly extends a middle finger to mainstream conventions.

(HED) P.E. stands as pioneers of the G-Punk genre, an innovative blend of punk-rock, metal, hip-hop, and reggae. With a career spanning over two decades, the band has toured worldwide, sharing stages with rock heavyweights like PAPA ROACH and LINKIN PARK, hardcore icons SUICIDAL TENDENCIES and the iconic Ozzfest tour. The band's partnership with Suburban Noize Records in the early 2000s fueled a creative resurgence, contributing significantly to the flourishing underground music scene.