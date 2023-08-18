WINGER Releases Music Video For 'Voodoo Fire'

WINGER has released the official music video for its latest single, "Voodoo Fire". The track is taken from the band's seventh studio album, "Seven" which was released in May via Frontiers Music Srl. The 12-track album was produced by WINGER frontman Kip Winger and recorded in Nashville.

In January, WINGER shot music videos for three of the songs from "Seven", including "Tears Of Blood", "It All Comes Back Around" and "Proud Desperado".

As with "Tears Of Blood", "It All Comes Back Around" and "Proud Desperado", the "Voodoo Fire" clip was directed by Jack Edward Sawyers.

WINGER's new LP is the follow-up to 2014's "Better Days Comin'".

In a recent interview with Metal Edge, Beach stated about "Seven": "Well, for starters, it took frickin' forever. But Kip Winger had a vision, and when that happens, we see it through until the end. The way it works for me is that I come in with stuff and show it to Kip, and when he hears a specific thing, we run with it. I mean, look, everyone knows I'm the '80s guy, so the riffs I'm offering up aren't anything alien. This stuff is true to what I've written with Kip in the past; they're very progressive and totally sound like WINGER being WINGER. Kip is really into the classical symphony thing, but we've made it heavy and super grandiose. Aside from that, Kip's voice is amazing, and I think he got some great solos out of me. I will say that this time around, Kip's lyrics are very intense, which made for this super intense record. This isn't like the first WINGER record; it's way more profound than that."

Regarding how WINGER has progressed from "Better Days Comin'", if at all, Beach said: "In a way, I'm the wrong guy to ask that question because I just do what I do best — play guitar how I always have. This record was Kip Winger's baby, so it's his thing to make all the calls on. I just come in, play a riff, and let Kip pick up on it so he can make a song out of it. Of course, I make suggestions, we're a great writing team, but Kip takes things to another level. As far as the progression, with 'Better Days Comin'', on my end, I lost interest in the second half of the record. But with this album, the whole thing is really good. There aren't any songs I dislike; every song is good, which is great for us. There's no question that 'Seven' is a strong record, and a lot of people are telling me they feel the same way. I think our last record was more fun and lighthearted, whereas this record is darker and will surprise listeners. I'd call it a step up for sure."

In the spring of 2020, WINGER invited artists, friends and fans — including Alice Cooper and members of SCORPIONS, STEELHEART and WARRANT — to sing along to "Better Days Comin'", the title track of the band's sixth studio album. An official music video for the new version of the song was made available in late April of that year.

WINGER formed in the late 1980s and soared to immediate success with its 1988 self-titled release. The album spawned the hit singles "Seventeen" and "Headed For A Heartbreak" and achieved platinum sales status. "Winger" also stayed on The Billboard 200 chart for over 60 weeks where it peaked at #21. Their next album, "In The Heart Of The Young", also achieved platinum status behind the singles "Can't Get Enuff" and "Miles Away". The change in musical climate of the mid-'90s, compounded with unprovoked ridicule on MTV's popular "Beavis And Butt-Head" show, led the band to go on hiatus in 1994. In 2001, WINGER reunited and has not looked back since. Kip also earned a 2016 Grammy nomination for the classical album "C.F. Kip Winger: Conversations With Nijinsky", recorded with the San Francisco Ballet Orchestra.