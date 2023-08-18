  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

WINGER Releases Music Video For 'Voodoo Fire'

August 18, 2023

WINGER has released the official music video for its latest single, "Voodoo Fire". The track is taken from the band's seventh studio album, "Seven" which was released in May via Frontiers Music Srl. The 12-track album was produced by WINGER frontman Kip Winger and recorded in Nashville.

In January, WINGER shot music videos for three of the songs from "Seven", including "Tears Of Blood", "It All Comes Back Around" and "Proud Desperado".

As with "Tears Of Blood", "It All Comes Back Around" and "Proud Desperado", the "Voodoo Fire" clip was directed by Jack Edward Sawyers.

WINGER's new LP is the follow-up to 2014's "Better Days Comin'".

In a recent interview with Metal Edge, Beach stated about "Seven": "Well, for starters, it took frickin' forever. But Kip Winger had a vision, and when that happens, we see it through until the end. The way it works for me is that I come in with stuff and show it to Kip, and when he hears a specific thing, we run with it. I mean, look, everyone knows I'm the '80s guy, so the riffs I'm offering up aren't anything alien. This stuff is true to what I've written with Kip in the past; they're very progressive and totally sound like WINGER being WINGER. Kip is really into the classical symphony thing, but we've made it heavy and super grandiose. Aside from that, Kip's voice is amazing, and I think he got some great solos out of me. I will say that this time around, Kip's lyrics are very intense, which made for this super intense record. This isn't like the first WINGER record; it's way more profound than that."

Regarding how WINGER has progressed from "Better Days Comin'", if at all, Beach said: "In a way, I'm the wrong guy to ask that question because I just do what I do best — play guitar how I always have. This record was Kip Winger's baby, so it's his thing to make all the calls on. I just come in, play a riff, and let Kip pick up on it so he can make a song out of it. Of course, I make suggestions, we're a great writing team, but Kip takes things to another level. As far as the progression, with 'Better Days Comin'', on my end, I lost interest in the second half of the record. But with this album, the whole thing is really good. There aren't any songs I dislike; every song is good, which is great for us. There's no question that 'Seven' is a strong record, and a lot of people are telling me they feel the same way. I think our last record was more fun and lighthearted, whereas this record is darker and will surprise listeners. I'd call it a step up for sure."

In the spring of 2020, WINGER invited artists, friends and fans — including Alice Cooper and members of SCORPIONS, STEELHEART and WARRANT — to sing along to "Better Days Comin'", the title track of the band's sixth studio album. An official music video for the new version of the song was made available in late April of that year.

WINGER formed in the late 1980s and soared to immediate success with its 1988 self-titled release. The album spawned the hit singles "Seventeen" and "Headed For A Heartbreak" and achieved platinum sales status. "Winger" also stayed on The Billboard 200 chart for over 60 weeks where it peaked at #21. Their next album, "In The Heart Of The Young", also achieved platinum status behind the singles "Can't Get Enuff" and "Miles Away". The change in musical climate of the mid-'90s, compounded with unprovoked ridicule on MTV's popular "Beavis And Butt-Head" show, led the band to go on hiatus in 1994. In 2001, WINGER reunited and has not looked back since. Kip also earned a 2016 Grammy nomination for the classical album "C.F. Kip Winger: Conversations With Nijinsky", recorded with the San Francisco Ballet Orchestra.

Find more on Winger
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).