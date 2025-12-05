HELIX To Release 'Scrap Metal' Album In January

Perris Records will release HELIX's new full-length album, "Scrap Metal", on January 23, 2026. This will be the 14th HELIX release on the label.

"Scrap Metal" features five previously unreleased tracks that retain the "classic" 1980s HELIX sound. The remaining five songs were previously made available on other releases such as "Old School", "half-ALIVE" and "B-Sides".

The new LP's first single, "Stuck In The 80s", features Sean Kelly (Gilby Clarke, CONEY HATCH, Lee Aaron) on guitar.

The digital singles release dates are December 12, 2025 for "Stuck In The 80's" and December 19, 2025 for "Fast & Furious".

HELIX just finished playing shows with NAZARETH as part of the "Bending The Rules" tour, the latter band's farewell trek of Canada.

Most iconic 1980s bands only tour on their back catalog, but that is not the case with HELIX, which continues to record new music staying true to the band's 80s rock roots.

HELIX frontman Brian Vollmer comments: "'Scrap Metal' started out as an afterthought and morphed into a full-fledged album.

"During the '80s HELIX had written several very good songs that were never ever released. I decided to finish them, and also add a song I had written with Sean Kelly entitled 'Stuck In The 80's', which, ironically, seemed to sum up the project. I chose Aaron Murray and HELIX bassist Daryl Gray to produce, as they had both worked on previous HELIX projects. Aaron is on the cutting edge of where production is going, being the protégé of Danny Broadbeck (Delores O'Reardon) who was the protégé of Jack Richardson (THE GUESS WHO, Alice Cooper, Bob Seger) so it was a fantastic lineage of producers. As for Daryl, he's not only the music director for HELIX, but he produced 'Old School', which came out just as COVID hit. Sean Kelly, who I've written several albums with over the years, also became heavily involved in the recording of this disc, as did HELIX guitar players Mark Chichkan and Chritopher Julke. We even had former HELIX guitarists Kaleb Duck and Brent 'The Doctor' Doerner to come in and play on a couple of tracks. As the songs started to take shape, we realized we had something very special here. 'Stuck In The 80's' indeed!"

Track listing

01. Stuck In The 80's (3:33)

02. Fast & Furious (3:40)

03. Pretty Poison (3:55)

04. Hot Heavy & Wild (3:50)

05. Money (Goes With Everything) (3:27)

06. Jaws Of The Tiger (3:39)

07. Coming Back With Bigger Gus (3:43)

08. Danger Zone (4:25)

09. Tie Me Down (4:00)

10. Closer (3:48)

11. The Same Room (4:38)

12. The Pusher (4:49)

HELIX was formed in 1974 in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada. In 1976, the twin-guitar attack of Brent "The Doctor" Doerner and Paul Hackman joined the band, helping shape the group's signature sound. After releasing two independent albums, HELIX signed with Capitol Records, launching their major-label career with "No Rest For The Wicked" (1983),featuring the breakout hit "Heavy Metal Love". The band gained further international success with "Walkin' The Razor's Edge" (1984),driven by their iconic anthem "Rock You", which received major MTV airplay, along with a controversial X-rated version of the video.

Throughout the 1980s, HELIX continued to release acclaimed albums and tour worldwide, sharing stages with KISS, ALICE COOPER, MOTÖRHEAD and Ian Gillan. Despite the tragic loss of guitarist Paul Hackman in 1992, Brian Vollmer carried the HELIX torch forward, working with various top-tier musicians, including members of BRIGHTON ROCK, KILLER DWARFS, HAREM SCAREM and CRASH KELLY.

HELIX's legacy was further cemented in 2003 when they were humorously featured in an episode of the "Trailer Park Boys" television show sparking renewed interest in their music. In 2005, Vollmer released the book "Gimme An R!", documenting his life on the road and in the studio. In 2010, Vollmer released "Smash Hits…Unplugged", an acoustic reimagining of HELIX classics.

Images courtesy of Michael Brandvold Marketing for HELIX and Perris Records