SABATON Releases Music Video For 'Crossing The Rubicon' From 'Legends' Album

Swedish metallers SABATON have released the official music video for the song "Crossing The Rubicon". The track is taken from the band's eleventh studio album, "Legends", which came out October 17 via Better Noise Music.

SABATON released a special version of "Crossing The Rubicon" to radio on September 12 featuring singer Jonny Hawkins and guitarist Mark Vollelunga of NOTHING MORE. The track is currently positioned at No. 17 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart and No. 18 on the Mediabase Active Rock chart.

The new "Crossing The Rubicon" video, which was filmed at a historic location in Italy, had its world premiere at the sold-out "The Legendary Tour 2025" O2 Arena show in London yesterday (Thursday, December 4) in front of over 20,000 fans in between the band's set and the opening act, The Legendary Orchestra, a specially formed symphonic group with musicians like violinist Mia Asano, hurdy-gurdy player Patty Gurdy, and conductor/vocalist Noa Gruman, enhancing the band's show with orchestral arrangements, choirs, and storytelling offering a grander, cinematic metal experience.

SABATON bassist Pär Sundström comments: "This was one of the most enjoyable music videos we've ever made. Everything flowed smoothly, thanks to the amazing energy of the actors and the unique charm of the location.

"We spent two days filming in Sabbioneta, Italy, at the Teatro all'Antica, which is one of the oldest surviving indoor theatres in Europe. It was a fascinating location, full of character and history. Since the theatre operates as a museum during the day, we were only allowed to film in the evenings, which added a layer of challenge to the production."

Throughout the aptly titled "Legends", which blends rock and history for fans of all ages, SABATON delves into some of history's greatest and most loved characters such as Jeanne D'arc (also known as Joan Of Arc),Napoleon Bonaparte, Julius Caesar and the legendary swordmaster Miyamoto Musashi.

"Legends" is available across various different physical formats and retailer exclusives, including CD, 2CD digibook, 2CD earbook (both including the exclusive Storyteller Edition),11 unique vinyl editions (including a special vinyl color and exclusive artwork each),additional exclusive vinyl colors and a limited box set (including another exclusive vinyl color, the 2CD earbook, and a colored cassette as an exclusive format).

Among 11 unique vinyl editions, each one portraying one legendary figure, "Legends" is available as the "Hannibal Edition" and the "Miyamoto Musashi Edition", which are linked to the song releases for "Lightning At The Gates" (Hannibal) and "The Duelist" (Miyamoto Musashi).

"Legends" is a rock odyssey that transcends time and borders, with melodic guitar riffs, goosebump-inducing choirs, and epic choruses. It marks a bold evolution in storytelling, plunging headfirst into the heart of history's most formidable and enigmatic figures. These are not just rock songs, they are battle hymns carved from the blood and legacy of warriors, kings, strategists, and revolutionaries.

SABATON have always had a signature focus on writing songs about historical battles, wars, and acts of heroism that have solidified their impact with their loyal and longtime fans. They've collaborated closely with its network of specialists, developed over the years since the launch of the Sabaton History Channel on YouTube, to make sure this new album is once again as close to reality as possible.

SABATON continues to work with graphic artist Peter Sallai to create the striking album artwork, and producer Jonas Kjellgren is once again behind the boards from his Swedish Black Lounge Studios to create the classic SABATON sound the band is now known for.

In the more than two decades since the band's launch, SABATON has headlined major festivals, sold-out arena concerts worldwide, and gained a legion of loyal fans by carving out a reputation for being one of the hardest working bands in the business. Since their 2005 debut album, they've earned gold, platinum, and multi-platinum certifications in territories around the world with their 10 studio albums. Eight of their albums scored Top 10 international chart status, and six claimed the Top 5. SABATON has earned eight Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards nominations, taking home the award for "Breakthrough Artist" in 2011 and "Best Live Band" in three different years, and a Grammis nomination (Swedish equivalent to the U.S. Grammy Award) as "Best Heavy Metal" band. They've accumulated more than three billion streams across all streaming platforms and two billion views on YouTube.

Guitarist Thobbe Englund originally joined SABATON in April 2012 and amicably parted ways with the band in July 2016 to focus on his personal life and expand his creativity. He rejoined SABATON in February 2024.

Englund recorded two studio albums with SABATON, namely "Heroes" (2014) and "The Last Stand" (2016),and assisted with the songwriting of some very popular songs including "Shiroyama" and "Fields Of Verdun", among others.

Last fall, SABATON served as main support to JUDAS PRIEST on the legendary heavy metal band's North American tour.

Known for their explosive stage presence and epic concert experience, SABATON is in the midst of a massive worldwide tour that kicked off in early October in Istanbul, Turkey and continues with a 22-stop European arena leg across some of the continent's biggest venues that launched in November in Cologne, Germany. The itinerary will then take them through North America for a 32-date tour set to kick off on February 9, 2026 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The trek will hit venues across the U.S. and Canada, including major stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Boston before wrapping in Vancouver, B.C. in April.

