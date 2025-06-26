HELLOWEEN's ANDI DERIS Says His Vocal Cords Are 'Not As Stressed As They Used To Be', Now That He Has Quit Smoking Cigarettes

HELLOWEEN‬ vocalist Andi Deris spoke to Canada's The Metal Voice about how he takes care of his singing voice, particularly as he and his bandmates prepare to release their new album, "Giants & Monsters". Andi said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, I consider myself not living unhealthy except my cigar con[sumption]. But one death you have to die. [Laughs] Put it that way: it's less destructive than chainsmoking normal cigarettes, because [when you smoke cigarettes] you inhale, it's ending up in your lungs, whereas a cigar, you don't take in [unhealthy fumes]. So, for me, it's got the big advantage that certainly my vocal cords are not as stressed as they used to be, because, sure, when you come offstage after a two-hour or three-hour show and then you smoke another 10 cigarettes, we all know what happens with your vocal cords. I mean, they don't really celebrate this. [Laughs] So now it's much cooler. I mean, I've got, like, two and a half, maybe even three halftones easier to sing up there without being scared each and every night if I still can do it — because of smoking. So it was a stupid habit. But loving cigars or loving tobacco, I'm fine with cigars now. I don't miss cigarettes. That's cool."

When interviewer Alan Dixon noted that Deris's voice on "Giants & Monsters" sounds like it did "20 years ago", Andi — who lives in Tenerife, the largest of the Spanish Canary Islands — said: "Well, when you record here on the island, you've got the salt water. I don't smoke anymore, so this gave me immediately, as I told you, two and a half, three tones. That makes a lot of difference. And in another 15 years from now, I'm probably using A.I. [Laughs]"

"Giants & Monsters" will be released on August 29 via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM). The follow-up to HELLOWEEN's self-titled record was mixed at the legendary Wisseloord Studios (IRON MAIDEN, JUDAS PRIEST, DEF LEPPARD) in Hilversum, Netherlands.

HELLOWEEN will celebrate four decades of metal mastery with a global 40th anniversary tour. The European leg begins in mid-October, with initial dates selling out quickly. Featuring an ultimate set list packed with surprises, the tour will showcase the band's unparalleled legacy and ongoing creative power.

"Giants & Monsters" pushes the boundaries of HELLOWEEN's sound, thanks to the instincts of producers Charlie Bauerfeind and Dennis Ward, as well as the band's relentless pursuit of excellence. Per example, drummer Dani Löble recorded all tracks using three different drum kits to capture the perfect vibe for each song, a testament to their attention to detail and love of experimentation.

2021's "Helloween" was the first HELLOWEEN album to feature the band's expanded lineup, consisting of returning singer Michael Kiske and guitarist/vocalist Kai Hansen along with Deris, guitarists Michael Weikath and Sascha Gerstner, bassist Markus Grosskopf and drummer Daniel Löble.

Upon its release in June 2021, "Helloween" landed in the Top 10 in more than 10 countries, including Germany, Spain, Finland, Sweden, Switzerland and Austria. The cover artwork for the LP was painted by artist Eliran Kantor, who has previously worked with HATEBREED, SOULFLY, TESTAMENT, ICED EARTH and SODOM, among others.

Produced by Charlie Bauerfeind and Dennis Ward, the last HELLOWEEN LP was recorded in part at the H.O.M.E. Studios in Hamburg (where everything started in 1984). The same recording console used for such HELLOWEEN albums as "Master Of The Rings", "Time Of The Oath" and "Better Than Raw" was utilized to record the band's new material. The effort was mixed at the Valhalla Studios of Ronald Prent (IRON MAIDEN, DEF LEPPARD, RAMMSTEIN).

"Helloween" saw the legendary German power metallers going "back to the roots," with the band recording fully analog and Löble playing the drum kit previously used by HELLOWEEN's original drummer, the late Ingo Schwichtenberg, on the legendary "Keeper Of The Seven Keys" recordings.

HELLOWEEN released a new live album, "Live At Budokan", on December 13, 2024 via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM). The colossal effort immortalized HELLOWEEN's September 16, 2023 performance at Tokyo's legendary Nippon Budokan.

"Live At Budokan" was made available in a plethora of formats: 2CD-digipak and 3LP vinyl in trifold with the first print run of both coming as "deluxe edition" including embossed cover artwork, as well as Blu-ray, DVD and digital. Each version is meticulously crafted to suit the metal community's diverse tastes, ensuring every fan can relive the raw, unfiltered energy of HELLOWEEN in their preferred medium.

This release celebrated the grand finale of HELLOWEEN's epic world tour from 2022 to 2023. Spanning over 30 countries on three continents, the tour was nothing short of a triumph, drawing massive crowds and showcasing the band's undying appeal, the sold-out concert in Tokyo is the crowning glory of the cycle.

HELLOWEEN is:

Michael Kiske - vocals

Andi Deris - vocals

Kai Hansen - guitars, vocals

Michael Weikath - guitars

Sascha Gerstner - guitars

Markus Grosskopf - bass

Daniel Löble - drums