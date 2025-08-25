HELSTAR Announces New Album 'The Devil's Masquerade'

U.S. metal veterans HELSTAR will release their eleventh studio album, "The Devil's Masquerade", on September 12, 2025 through Massacre Records. The effort will be available as a limited mediabook, limited vinyl LP in various colors, and digital formats.

"The Devil's Masquerade" marks a powerful return to the band's roots, bringing back the classic creative chemistry between James Rivera (vocals) and Larry Barragan (guitars). The album was produced and mixed by Barragan at Hombre Malo Studios, and mastered by Robert Colwell at Colwell Mastering.

Lyrically, "The Devil's Masquerade" dives deep into tales of vampirism, demonic possession, and mankind's downfall — drawing inspiration from cult horror films and series such as "Annabelle", "Midnight Mass", "The Exorcist: Pope", and even classic "Twilight Zone" episodes. Each track tells a story, blending myth, horror, and symbolism with HELSTAR's trademark power.

The song "I Am The Way" features an all-star guest appearance by iconic Texas metal voices Robert Lowe, Jason McMaster, Travis Wills, George Call, Mike Soliz, Christopher Salinas, Drew Brown and Jeff Vandenburg.

Rivera comments: "All I can say is that this album is every HELSTAR fan's dream come true. Larry and I went back to the old-school way of working together, and you can hear that energy from the very first track. We've taken the bull by the horns, and we can't wait for everyone to experience the magic we've always created."

An influential force in the American power metal movement, HELSTAR was formed in Houston in 1982 by Barragan, who quickly assembled the band's original lineup, including Rivera. HELSTAR released its debut LP, "Burning Star", in 1984 via Combat Records, and followed it up with a string of seminal releases, including "Nosferatu", before a '90s hiatus. The band became active again with Barragan and Rivera in 2006.

From "Burning Star" (1984) to milestones like "Nosferatu" (1989),and more recent releases such as "This Wicked Nest" (2014) and "Vampiro" (2016),HELSTAR have carved a unique and enduring legacy in U.S. heavy metal. With "The Devil's Masquerade", the band once again proves their legendary status, delivering a fierce and uncompromising new chapter.

Barragan told Robbs MetalWorks about the task of engineering, recording and producing "The Devil's Masquerade": "It's quite an undertaking. 'Cause when you own the studio, the band takes — not takes it for granted, but they're, like, 'Well, I can't make it today. I'll be there in a couple days,' so everything gets extended, whereas if we were actually on the clock and paying [for studio time], it'd be, like, 'No, you're gonna be there.' So that's where it gets a little tough because, obviously, James and I are longtime friends as well, so it's, like, 'Oh, okay, I'll see you next weekend then,' whatever… And we had a lineup change in the middle of the recording session. There were songs that were written by [now-former guitarist] Andrew [Atwood] that, obviously, they're Andrew songs. So, we respect him and we're not gonna take them and go, like, 'Well, you were in the band when you wrote these. So, it was one of those things where you're, like, 'All right, how many songs do we have? How many have I written?' And so it turned out we still had enough to do an album. And I think there was like one additional song that came on there at the end, which was the instrumental. But everything else, I think, was kind of done."

"The Devil's Masquerade" track listing:

01. Avernus

02. The Devil's Masquerade

03. Stygian Miracles

04. Carcass For A King

05. The Staff Of Truth

06. Seek Out Your Sins

07. The Haunting Mirror

08. The Black Wall

09. Suerte De Muleta

10. I Am The Way

HELSTAR is:

James Rivera - vocals

Larry Barragan - guitars

Mikey Lewis - drums

Garrick Smith - bass

Alan DeLeon Jr. - guitars