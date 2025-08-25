CRYPTOPSY To Celebrate 30 Years Of 'None So Vile' On 2026 European Tour

Canadian extreme metallers CRYPTOPSY have announced a European headline tour celebrating 30 years of "None So Vile". Next year, the band will perform classic cuts from their revered second album, along with newly crowned hits off "An Insatiable Violence", during more than 30 dates across Europe. Joining them on this month-long run are 200 STAB WOUNDS, INFERI and CORPSE PILE.

"We are beyond excited to return to Europe and the U.K. alongside 200 STAB WOUNDS, INFERI and CORPSE PILE", CRYPTOPSY says. "We will be honoring the 30th anniversary of 'None So Vile' by performing some of our favorite songs from this iconic album.

"'None So Vile' is a legendary album that helped craft the landscape for modern death metal and was a huge inspiration for our most recent album 'An Insatiable Violence'. We are stoked to celebrate its legacy with all of our fans".

Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, August 27 at 11 a.m. CEST / 10 a.m. BRST.

CRYPTOPSY "All So Vile" European tour 2026 with special guests 200 STAB WOUNDS, INFERI and CORPSE PILE:

Jan. 15 - Germany, Hannover @ Béi Chéz Heinz

Jan. 16 - Germany, Dortmund @ Junkyard

Jan. 17 - Belgium, Antwerp @ Zappa

Jan. 18 - UK, Southampton @ Engine Rooms

Jan. 19 - UK, Bristol @ The Fleece

Jan. 20 - UK, Glasgow @ Slay

Jan. 21 - UK, Nottingham @ Rescue Rooms

Jan. 22 - UK, Manchester @ Club Academy

Jan. 23 - UK, Plymouth @ The Quad Theatre

Jan. 24 - UK, London @ O2 Academy Islington

Jan. 25 - The Netherlands, Nijmegen @ Doornroosje

Jan. 26 - Germany, Hamburg @ Logo

Jan. 27 - Sweden, Stockholm @ Kollektivet Livet

Jan. 29 - Norway, Oslo @ Goldie

Jan. 30 - Denmark, Copenhagen @ Pumpehuset

Jan. 31 - Germany, Leipzig @ Hellraiser

Feb. 01 - Germany, Berlin @ Hole44

Feb. 02 - Poland, Warsaw @ Proxima

Feb. 03 - Czech Republic, Prague @ Rock Cafe

Feb. 04 - Austria, Vienna @ Szene

Feb. 05 - Hungary, Budapest @ Barba Negra

Feb. 06 - Germany, Munich @ Backstage

Feb. 07 - Italy, Milan @ Legend Club

Feb. 08 - Switzerland, Aarau @ KiFF

Feb. 09 - France, Lyon @ Club Transbo

Feb. 10 - Spain, Barcelona @ Wolf

Feb. 11 - Spain, Madrid @ Revi Live

Feb. 12 - Spain, Portugalete @ Groove

Feb. 13 - France, Toulouse @ Metronum

Feb. 14 - France, Nantes @ Le Ferrailleur

Feb. 15 - France, Paris @ Petit Bain

CRYPTOPSY will begin celebrating the 30th anniversary of "None So Vile" later this year on their upcoming tours of Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

"An Insatiable Violence" came out on June 20, 2025 via Season Of Mist.

Revered in extreme metal circles for such groundbreaking classics as 1994's "Blasphemy Made Flesh" and the 1996 magnum opus "None So Vile", CRYPTOPSY find yet another gear on "An Insatiable Violence", which further solidifies the band's place in the upper echelon of death metal. Coming out of the pandemic, the band dedicated themselves to staying on top of their game more than ever before, with the intention of consistently putting out a new record every two years. That started with 2023's acclaimed "As Gomorrah Burns" and continues 21 months later with "An Insatiable Violence".

In addition to featuring some of the fastest passages CRYPTOPSY has ever recorded — keen listeners will even hear the odd gravity blast from drummer Flo Mounier, a rarity from the virtuoso drummer — the controlled chaos of their signature sound is offset by well-timed passages that ease off the gas pedal enough to allow listeners to come up for some air. That dynamic rage on "An Insatiable Violence" in turn makes the more aggressive moments hit even harder, which is immediately noticeable on the harrowing "Until There's Nothing Left" and the chugging closing track "Malicious Needs". Bassist Olivier Pinard anchors "Fools Last Acclaim" with stunning authority (keeping pace with Mounier is an unenviable task) while guitarist Christian Donaldson offsets gnarly, atonal riffs with melodic passages throughout the record.

It seems as though nothing is scarier than real life right now, and "An Insatiable Violence" is a commentary on today's society as though filtered through the transgressive, countercultural perspectives of J.G. Ballard and David Cronenberg.

At the center of the album is the mind-boggling percussion skill of Mounier, arguably the most imposing Canadian drummer not named Peart, who dominates such standout tracks as "Dead Eyes Replete", "Fools Last Acclaim" and "Embrace The Nihility".

In addition to the effusive praise "As Gomorrah Burns" received from within the metal scene, the 2023 album achieved a first for CRYPTOPSY: earning them their first-ever Juno Award in 2024 for "Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year".

CRYPTOPSY recognize that not every death metal band sticks around long enough to win the equivalent of a Canadian Grammy Award 30 years into their career.

The cover art for "An Insatiable Violence" was created by the late, great vocalist Martin Lacroix.

CRYPTOPSY 2025 is:

Christian Donaldson: Guitars

Flo Mounier: Drums, Backing Vocals

Matt McGachy: Vocals

Oli Pinard: Bass

Photo by Maciej Pieloch