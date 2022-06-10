Here's The First Clip Of RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE Rehearsing For Upcoming Tour

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE has shared a short clip of the band rehearsing for its upcoming U.S. tour. A 34-second snippet of Zack De La Rocha, Tom Morello, Brad Wilk and Tim Commerford playing "War Within A Breath" this past Tuesday (June 7) at their Southern California studio can be streamed below.

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE's comeback tour, which will mark the reunited rap-metal quartet's first live shows in over a decade, will kick off July 9 in East Troy, Wisconsin, and continue through mid-August. The massive trek will feature support from RUN THE JEWELS.

This past January, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE postponed the start date of the U.S. leg of its "Public Service Announcement" tour to this summer. The North American leg of the trek was originally slated to begin in March 2020 before it was rescheduled several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 19 RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE shows that were supposed to take place between March 31 and May 23 will now take place in early 2023.

The upcoming tour will mark the first time RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE has hit the road together since 2011.

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE last played together at L.A. Rising and has resisted calls for a reunion, with vocalist De La Rocha previously believed to be the lone holdout. Guitarist Morello and his fellow RAGE bandmates Commerford (bass) and Wilk (drums) have since teamed up with PUBLIC ENEMY's Chuck D. and CYPRESS HILL's B-Real in the similarly styled PROPHETS OF RAGE.

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE recorded three original studio albums and one set of covers before breaking up in 2000. The group reformed in 2007 but only played sporadic gigs and never a full tour.