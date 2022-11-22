HEROES AND MONSTERS Feat. TODD KERNS, WILL HUNT And STEF BURNS: Debut Album Announced

Frontiers Music Srl will release the self-titled debut album from HEROES AND MONSTERS on January 20, 2023.

The trio was formed by rock 'n' roll lifers and friends, bassist/vocalist Todd Kerns, guitarist Stef Burns and drummer Will Hunt.

The LP's second single, "Raw Power", can be heard below.

The players' resumes speak for themselves, but rest assured, if you are looking for hard-hitting, hooky, in-your-face rock and roll, then HEROES AND MONSTERS will be good for what ails you. The band approaches their style with their influences in tow, but also with an understanding and appreciation of the current rock scene. A best-of-both-worlds scenario, if you will.

Kerns is a multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter, and producer. He is most noted for being the bass player and backup singer in SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS and for being the frontman of gold-record selling Canadian band THE AGE OF ELECTRIC. In more recent years, he has been making his mark as a singer-songwriter with sold out solo performances as well as fronting former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick's band as well as his own Canadian supergroup, TOQUE.

Guitarist Stef Burns has a fantastic and varied history in rock music. He has spent time playing with pop acts like Sheila E., BERLIN and HUEY LEWIS & THE NEWS as well as rock acts like Y&T, whom he recorded four albums with, and Alice Cooper, playing on the albums "Hey Stoopid" and "The Last Temptation". Stef currently plays with Italian rock superstar Vasco Rossi and also has his own band, the STEF BURNS LEAGUE.

Hunt currently plays drums for EVANESCENCE, whom he joined in 2007, and has performed and written on their last three studio albums, including their most recent release, "The Bitter Truth", which debuted at No. 1 on 27 different countries' album charts. Over the years, the in-demand skinsman has performed with DARK NEW DAY, SKRAPE, STAIND, Vasco Rossi, Vince Neil, Tommy Lee, SLAUGHTER, and more. He has also appeared on albums by BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, Michael Sweet (STRYPER),CROSSFADE, DIRTY SHIRLEY (George Lynch),DEVICE (David Draiman of DISTURBED),and more.

"Heroes And Monsters" track listing:

01. Locked And Loaded

02. Raw Power

03. Let's Ride It

04. Angels Never Sleep

05. I Knew You Were The Devil

06. Break Me (I'm Yours)

07. Blame

08. Don't Tell Me I'm Wrong

09. Set Me Free

10. And You'll Remain

HEROES AND MONSTERS lineup:

Todd Kerns - Lead Vocals, Bass

Stef Burns - Guitar

Will Hunt - Drums