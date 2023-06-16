HIGH ON FIRE Completes Work On Ninth Studio Album

HIGH ON FIRE is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2023 with a special slate of rejoiceful revelry. The Grammy Award-winning group, featuring bassist Jeff Matz, guitarist/vocalist Matt Pike and new drummer Coady Willis (BIG BUSINESS, MELVINS, MURDER CITY DEVILS),will bookend the jubilee with a reissue of its long-out-of-print debut, "The Art Of Self Defense", and the release of its as-yet-untitled new album, set to drop in early 2024. In between, fans can expect a slew of live performances spotlighting specific eras from the trailblazing band's historic career.

On August 4, MNRK Heavy will reissue "The Art Of Self Defense". Originally released in 2000 on the late Frank Kozik's now-defunct Man's Ruin Records, "The Art Of Self Defense" introduced the world to the towering trio and modded the template for what constituted modern-day heavy music. The celebratory reissue is completely remixed by original producer Billy Anderson, remastered by Justin Weis, and boasts a new alternative cover, expanded gatefold artwork, and the band's self-titled demo as bonus tracks. "The Art Of Self Defense" deluxe reissue, which will be available on LP in a smorgasbord of colored vinyl variants, is available for pre-order.

In additional news, HIGH ON FIRE has completed work on its new, as-yet-untitled ninth studio album and successor to 2018's "Electric Messiah", which netted the group its first Grammy for "Best Metal Performance". Recorded in Salem, Massachusetts with longtime producer Kurt Ballou, the album is the first to feature Willis, who joined HIGH ON FIRE in 2021. Additional details will be announced as available.

"HIGH ON FIRE wishes to thank everyone that has supported our efforts over the last 25 years, including the labels, road crews, friends, and families, but most importantly the FANS," says the band collectively. "We are looking forward to celebrating this milestone with everyone and sharing new music soon."

In a 2019 interview with Kerrang! magazine, Pike was asked if it is fair to say that drugs have enhanced his creativity over the years. He responded: "Oh, absolutely. I think probably everyone who's a musician has some sort of mental tic that goes on, and I believe that marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms can help that and treat that in a constructive way, especially if it's helping you get your music done. Like, when I was a kid, I learned how to play guitar on acid. So it really has contributed to the way that I make music. But I can do it sober, I proved that to myself when I stopped drinking in 2012. I've had my struggles with that, but I've been as true as I can be to it, especially if I'm playing music. I didn't think I could play a show without a shot, but for a long time I was playing shows totally sober. Now I can do a little marijuana and I'm pretty happy."

Photo credit: Jason Zucco