HIGH ON FIRE Shares Music Video For 'Cometh The Storm' Title Track

U.S. rockers HIGH ON FIRE have released the official music video for the title track of their upcoming album, "Cometh The Storm". The clip was directed by Phil Mucci of Diabolik Films and can be seen below.

"Cometh The Storm" will be released on April 19 via MNRK Heavy. The Grammy Award-winning group, celebrating its 25th anniversary, recorded the LP at GodCity Studio in Salem, Massachusetts with producer Kurt Ballou. The 11-song effort — the band's ninth studio album — marks the release of the first new HIGH ON FIRE music since 2018's "Electric Messiah" and the first to feature drummer Coady Willis (BIG BUSINESS, MURDER CITY DEVILS),alongside bassist Jeff Matz and guitarist/vocalist Matt Pike.

"'Cometh The Storm' was built from a riff I started playing on bass at practice," explains Matz. "I was noodling around with this melancholic harmonic minor line, just hammering the notes with my left hand, when Matt yelled out, 'Are we recording this!?' The chorus riff was something Coady and I came up with when we were jamming in L.A. Matt then came in and worked up some rough lyrics and came up with the vocal line. For the chorus, I used this fretless bass I'd acquired. The weight of the low frequencies this thing produced was insane — how it blended with the guitars and drums, it was like being hit with a sledgehammer. We knew right away that this was going to be an epically heavy track."

"This was the first time I got to work with the guys on set and we had a blast," offers Mucci. "HIGH ON FIRE lyrics can always be interpreted in a number of ways, so I started by trying to define 'The Storm'. A huge list of visual ideas got whittled down to the two essential characters at work, The Man and Gaia, representing duel ends of the spectrum — with a very destructive crossover. I always try to keep things light and encourage everyone to come with ideas — like Coady's burning cymbal idea! No better way to end your HIGH ON FIRE shoot than with exploding cymbals."

"Cometh The Storm" track listing:

01. Lambsbread

02. Burning Down

03. Trismegistus

04. Cometh The Storm

05. Karanlık Yol

06. Sol's Golden Curse

07. The Beating

08. Tough Guy

09. Lightning Beard

10. Hunting Shadows

11. Darker Fleece

"I think this band's always had a really good drive," stated Pike. "It's a different entity. It's its own thing. Which, I think, makes all of us very proud to be a part of it. It's not an average band."

"Being a fan of each other's bands for a long time, it feels like all bets are off and anything goes which is a liberating feeling," shared Willis. "That feeling of making something out of all of these imperfect parts and it becomes this magical, weird, new idea that none of us ever anticipated. Against all odds. That's the joy of it."

"It's interesting, whenever there's a lineup change in a band," offered Ballou. "It can take a little while to rebuild. But it's also an opportunity to reinvigorate the band and I think that's what's happened here."

Universally recognized as one of the most potent acts in music today, HIGH ON FIRE creates dynamic metal that merges primal fury and aggression, hesher bombast and hall of fame heaviness. Described as "a supersonic exercise in conquest by volume," HIGH ON FIRE has rewritten the hard rock rule book since its formation in 1998, forging a style and sound that is both critically celebrated and unique. The group features vocalist and cult guitar hero Matt Pike (also a founding member of the famed underground band SLEEP) singular bassist Jeff Matz and powerhouse drummer Coady Willis.

HIGH ON FIRE's most recent studio album, "Electric Messiah", was released on October 9, 2018, and won a Grammy for "Best Metal Performance", placing HIGH ON FIRE among the ranks of groups such as BLACK SABBATH, MOTÖRHEAD and METALLICA as winners of the prestigious award, presented by The Recording Academy to recognize achievements in the music industry.

Photo credit: James Rexroad