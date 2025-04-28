TESTAMENT And OBITUARY Announce October 2025 European Tour With DESTRUCTION And GOATWHORE

San Francisco Bay Area thrash metal veterans TESTAMENT will return to Europe this fall for a full-fledged co-headline tour, dubbed "Thrash Of The Titans", with Florida death metal trailblazers OBITUARY.

After an extensive 2024 summer festival run and a highly successful tour supporting their peers KREATOR and ANTHRAX at the end of last year, this October will see the mighty TESTAMENT lay waste to some of Europe's most renowned venues. Rounding off this killer tour will be none other than German thrash metal pioneers DESTRUCTION and black/death metal juggernaut GOATWHORE from New Orleans.

TESTAMENT's Eric Peterson (guitar) commented: "All right! We are super excited to announce the beginning of our 'Thrash Of The Titans' campaign event! Coming to Europe this October with co-headliners OBITUARY and very special guests DESTRUCTION and GOATWHORE!

"We will have a special deep-cut set along with classics and, of course, some new songs!

"OBITUARY will be doing a special set as well doing their classic 'Cause Of Death' material and DESTRUCTION also will have new record out as well!

"Looking forward to see you all again out there!

"Long live thrash! Long live metal!"

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, April 30 at 10 a.m. CET.

TESTAMENT and OBITUARY with special guests DESTRUCTION and GOATWHORE tour dates:

Oct. 05 - DE - Hannover @ Capitol

Oct. 07 - UK - Bristol @ Beacon

Oct. 08 - UK - Birmingham @ O2 Academy Birmingham

Oct. 09 - IE - Dublin @ Olympia Theatre

Oct. 10 - UK - Manchester @ Manchester Academy

Oct. 11 - UK - London @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

Oct. 12 - BE - Antwerp @ Trix

Oct. 13 - DE - Stuttgart @ LKA Longhorn

Oct. 14 - DE - Hamburg @ Große Freiheit 36

Oct. 16 - CH - Pratteln @ Z7 Konzertfabrik

Oct. 17 - DE - Wiesbaden @ Schlachthof

Oct. 18 - IT - Milan @ Live Club

Oct. 19 - DE - Saarbruecken @ Garage

Oct. 21 - SI - Ljubljana @ Media Center

Oct. 22 - AT - Vienna @ Arena

Oct. 23 - PL - Wroclaw @ A2

Oct. 24 - DE - Munich @ TonHalle

Oct. 25 - DE - Oberhausen @ Turbinenhalle

Oct. 26 - NL - Utrecht @ Tivoli Vredenburg - Ronda

Later this month, TESTAMENT will launch the "An Evening With Testament" tour celebrating the 35th anniversary of the band's third album, "Practice What You Preach".

In support of the "Practice What You Preach" reissues via Nuclear Blast, TESTAMENT wanted to do something special and intimate for the fans, performing deep cuts and some classic ballads for the first time ever.

OBITUARY is currently celebrating the 35th anniversary of its second album, "Cause Of Death", on a North American tour this spring. Support on the trek is coming from NAILS, TERROR, SPIRITWORLD and PEST CONTROL.

OBITUARY's latest studio album, "Dying Of Everything", came out in January 2023 via Relapse Records.

In 2022, Decibel Books released "Turned Inside Out: The Official Story Of Obituary", the fully authorized biography of OBITUARY. The book was written by David E. Gehlke, author of "Damn The Machine: The Story Of Noise Records" and "No Celebration: The Official Story Of Paradise Lost".