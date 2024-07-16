  • facebook
HIGHLY SUSPECT Announces September/October 2024 North American Tour

July 16, 2024

In May, HIGHLY SUSPECT, the trailblazing rock outfit comprised of Johnny Stevens (vocals, guitar),Ryan Meyer (drums, vocals),Rich Meyer (bass, vocals),Matt Kofos (guitar) and Mark Schwartz (keyboards/guitars),announced their latest opus, "As Above, So Below", due out July 19 via Roadrunner/300/Elektra.

In just a few weeks, HIGHLY SUSPECT will embark on a select series of sold-out tour dates across the United States. Good news for those that missed out on tickets for the summer run — today, the group shares a brand new tour across the U.S. and Canada in September and October. These dates promise to be electrifying experiences as the band will take their newly released "As Above, So Below" LP from Toronto to California.

The artist pre-sale will take place Wednesday, July 17 at 10 a.m. local time and local venue pre-sales with take place Thursday, July 18 at 10 a.m. local time. All pre-sales will end July 18 at 10 p.m. local time. Tickets will be on sale to the public on Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m.

Newly announced HIGHLY SUSPECT shows:

Sep. 12 - Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Event Center
Sep. 13 - Bloomington, IL @ Washington Street Party at The Castle Theatre
Sep. 14 - La Crosse, WI @ Copeland Park "Altra Rocs"
Concert Series (previously announced)
Sep. 17 - Lansing, MI @ Grewal Hall at 224
Sep. 19 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
Sep. 20 - Syracuse, NY @ Sharkey's Event Center - Outdoor
Sep. 21 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner (previously announced)
Sep. 23 - Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live
Sep. 24 - Mckee's Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre
Sep. 26 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life (previously announced)
Sep. 27 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
Sep. 28 - Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom
Sep. 29 - Davenport, IA @ Capitol Theater
Oct. 01 - Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
Oct. 03 - Billings, MT @ Pub Station Ballroom
Oct. 04 - Bozeman, MT @ The ELM
Oct. 05 - Missoula, MT @ The Wilma
Oct. 06 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
Oct. 08 - Salk Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room
Oct. 10 - Bend, OR @ Oregon Spirit Distillers
Oct. 11 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock (previously announced)
Oct. 12 - San Luis Obsipo, CA @ The Fremont Theatre
Oct. 13 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Vegas

Never content to follow, HIGHLY SUSPECT push rock music forward by trusting their instincts and raising a middle finger to everything else. The multi-Grammy Award-nominated and gold-certified band don't just talk about burning the rules and breaking the mold; they actually do so.

The band's chemically imbalanced mix of gritty guitars, haunting piano, off-kilter synths, hip-hop production, cinematic vision, and beautifully possessed vocals transformed them into a phenomenon beloved by a diehard global fanbase known as "MCID" (My Crew Is Dope). After grinding it out as an underground curiosity, they scraped a path to mainstream infamousness with their 2015 full-length debut, "Mister Asylum". It earned a Grammy Award nomination in the category of "Best Rock Album" as the single "Lydia" received a nomination for "Best Rock Song" was certified gold by the RIAA.

The 2016 follow-up "The Boy Who Died Wolf" roared to life with the gold-selling "My Name Is Human", which catapulted to #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart and garnered a Grammy nomination for "Best Rock Song." 2019's "MCID" affirmed them as the rare outfit who could collaborate with Young Thug and GOJIRA on the same album. Loudwire hailed the latter among the "50 Best Rock Albums Of 2019."

With hundreds of millions of streams and sold out shows on multiple continents, HIGHLY SUSPECT charged ahead of the pack again on 2022's "The Midnight Demon Club" with no compromises and no apologies as they challenged rock to be dangerous and maybe even life-changing again. Now in 2024, they are gearing up to share their latest opus, "As Above, So Below".

Photo credit: Jimmy Fontaine

