HIRAX To Release 'Faster Than Death' Album In February

January 10, 2025

U.S. thrash metal veterans HIRAX will release their sixth album, "Faster Than Death", on February 28 via Armageddon Label. Its release will coincide with HIRAX's 40th anniversary.

HIRAX has shared the stage with iconic peers such as METALLICA, EXODUS, MEGADETH and SLAYER during the explosive rise of thrash metal in the 1980s. Originating from southern California, founding bandmember and lead vocalist Katon W. De Pena displays electrifying live performances and an uncompromising attitude which continues today. Now, four decades later, HIRAX is cementing its status as legends within the genre, inspiring countless bands and fans alike, influencing such notable acts as DEATH, DEICIDE, NAPALM DEATH, SPAZZ, MUNICIPAL WASTE, DANKO JONES, Japan's ABIGAIL, Germany's RYKERS, ANAL CUNT and DECEASED, among others.

Throughout their career, HIRAX released a series of influential albums and EPs that pushed the boundaries of thrash metal, combining technical proficiency with raw aggression. HIRAX have toured the world, performing in venues and festivals throughout almost every country in South America, all over Europe, as well as Japan, United States, etc. HIRAX continue to be revered as trailblazers who helped define and popularize thrash metal.

With HIRAX's upcoming album "Faster Than Death", Katon has gathered a new live lineup around him with Jose Gonzalez, Allan Chan and Emilio Marquez. "Faster Than Death" is the impressive result that makes the hearts of all thrash metal fans beat faster and puts a real strain on the neck muscles.

In the meantime, see and hear the brand-new video "Relentless" below. The cover artwork, courtesy of Thomas Pinheiro, is also available.

"Faster Than Death" track listing:

01. Drill Into The Brain [1:04]
02. Armageddon [2:56]
03. Drowned Bodies [2:43]
04. Faster Than Death [1:34]
05. Psychiatric Ward [1:33]
06. Relentless [2:24]
07. Revenant [3:46]
08. Warlord's Command [2:36]
09. Worlds End [3:12]

Photo credit: Anne DePena

