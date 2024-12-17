HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD And TECH N9NE Announce Spring 2025 North American Tour

HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD And TECH N9NE Announce Spring 2025 North American TourDecember 17, 2024
Following the enormous success of the first leg of their co-headlining "Hollywood & N9ne" tour , which sold over 60,000 tickets, HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD and Tech N9ne are set to take the stage once again, with support from rising stars SET IT OFF and ZERO 9:36. The new run will mark HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD's first coast-to-coast Canadian tour since 2015 and their first return to Western Canada since 2017, making these dates particularly special for fans north of the border.
Tickets for the return of the "Hollywood & N9ne" tour go on general sale at 10 a.m. local on Friday, December 20, 2024, with pre-sales starting from today from Hollywoodandn9netour.com
"The first leg of this tour was something special, and we're just getting started, " shares Johnny 3 Tears of HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD. "Heading back to Canada after so many years makes this next run even more meaningful. Get ready for an unforgettable show every night."
Tech N9ne adds: "AW MAAAAN that tour with HU was MASSIVE and I can't WAIT to show Canada! Let's move y'all! L9VE."
The announcement comes on the heels of HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD's latest single, "Hollywood Forever", which has already amassed 6.4 million streams and 1.6 million views on the official music video in just weeks. The track, a tribute to the band's deep connection with their loyal fanbase, has been widely celebrated for its gritty lyrics, anthemic sound, and the reintroduction of their iconic masks, created by legendary prosthetic artist Jerry Constantine.
Kicking off on April 6, 2025, in Reno, Nevada at the Grand Sierra Resort, the tour will hit up venues coast-to-coast before making their way to major festivals Sonic Temple and Welcome To Rockville.
"Hollywood & N9ne Returns" spring 2025 tour dates:
April 06 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort
April 07 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House
April 08 - Tacoma, WA - Temple Theatre
April 10 - Vancouver, BC - Harbour Event Centre
April 11 - Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre
April 12 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall
April 13 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall
April 15 - Bismarck, ND - Bismarck Event Center
April 16 - Fargo, ND - Butler Arena
April 18 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom
April 19 - Minneapolis, MN - The Myth
April 20 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Events Center
April 22 - Brookings, SD - Dacotah Bank Center
April 23 - Omaha, NE - Astro
April 28 - Wichita, KS - Wave
April 29 - Des Moines, IA - Horizon Events Center
April 30 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe
May 01 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live
May 03 - Kitchener, ON - Elements
May 04 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
May 05 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia
May 07 - Providence, RI - The Strand
May 08 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
May 09 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
Since the release of HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD's RIAA platinum-certified 2008 debut album, "Swan Songs", their distinctive and infectious music has incited a cult audience of millions of fans, resulting in sold-out shows across the globe, in addition to receiving nods in the press from the likes of Consequence Of Sound, Billboard, Alternative Press, Rolling Stone and Revolver. The quintet has also garnered massive mainstream appeal, with their 2011 sophomore record, "American Tragedy", going gold and hitting No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart. Now, with over 3.1 billion cross-platform streams, 1 billion YouTube views and 4.1 million monthly Spotify listeners, they have firmly cemented their place as one of the most influential bands of the 21st century.
HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD photo credit: Travis Shinn / Tech N9ne photo credit: Darryl Woods
