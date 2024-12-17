ICE NINE KILLS Announces 'The Silver Scream-A-Thon' Spring 2025 U.S. Tour, BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

ICE NINE KILLS has announced a very special U.S. headline tour, "The Silver Scream-A-Thon". This unprecedented trek, produced by Live Nation, will offer fans a thrilling two-night experience in every city, that will see the band play both their hugely successful, seminal albums "The Silver Scream" and "The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood" in full on respective evenings, along with a selection of deep cuts and fan favorites.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale for the U.S. leg will begin on Thursday, December 19 at 10:00 a.m. local time and end on Thursday, December 19 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBMINK2025" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Thursday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, December 20 at 10 a.m. local time.

Night One: A full-album performance of "The Silver Scream" alongside select deep cuts and brand-new material.

Night Two: A complete performance of "The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood" along with deep cuts and brand-new material

Speaking on today's announcement, ICE NINE KILLS frontman and creative mastermind Spencer Charnas shares: "'The Silver Scream-A-Thon' is a devilish chance for us to spend twice as much time in some of our favorite haunts, presenting a grindhouse-style double feature filled with deep cuts and our signature singalongs alike. In each city, Night One celebrates the fearsome full-length that began this era, 'The Silver Scream'. Night Two slashes through 'The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood'. Both evenings will unearth deep cuts from our band's haunted past, with shocks and surprises galore."

"The Silver Scream-A-Thon" tour promises an unmissable spectacle of music, terror, and theatricality. Inviting fans to step into the fully immersive, horror-fueled universe of "The Silver Scream", meticulously crafted by ICE NINE KILLS over their last two chart-topping album releases. How many will make it out alive is yet to be determined. But for Psychos brave enough to take their chances, VIP packages and general on-sale will start on Friday, December 20, 2024 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tour dates:

April 26 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre (w/ METALLICA)

April 30 & May 1 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

May 3 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium (w/ METALLICA)

May 6 & 7 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

May 9 & 10 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

May 13 & 14 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

May 18 & 19 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

May 20 & 21 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC @ 20 Monroe

May 23 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field (w/ METALLICA)

May 24 & 25 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theater

May 29 & 30 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

June 1 & 2 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

June 4 & 5 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle

June 6 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium (w/ METALLICA)

June 8 & 9 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore

June 11 & 12 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

June 20 - Santa Clara, CA - Levi's Stadium (w/ METALLICA)

June 27 - Denver, CO - Empower Field At Mile High (w/ METALLICA)

ICE NINE KILLS has continued to create pop-culture defining moments with their fusion of heavy music and horror-inspired storytelling. Their latest single, "A Work Of Art" (featuring SYSTEM OF A DOWN's Shavo Odadjian),was featured in 2024's "Terrifier 3", which became the highest-grossing unrated film of all time and a No. 1 box office hit. The single debuted at No. 3 on Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs chart and has already racked up over 15 million streams.

Following their monumental year, which included sold-out shows on METALLICA's "M72" world tour and a headlining spot on their own "Kiss Of Death" tour, ICE NINE KILLS is now gearing up for an even bigger 2025. In addition to "The Silver Scream-A-Thon", the band will continue touring with METALLICA on their 2025 leg of the "M72" stadium tour with guests LIMP BIZKIT through the spring and summer and will be playing multiple, globally renowned festivals.

With over two million followers across social platforms , one billion collective streams on Spotify, and more than 210 million YouTube views, ICE NINE KILLS have undisputedly become one of the most influential and successful acts in modern metal. Do not miss your chance to witness history in the making when they bring the monumental terror of "The Silver Scream" and "The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood" to life next year.

Photo credit: F. Scott Schafer