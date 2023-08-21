HOOBASTANK's 'The Reason' Music Video Surpasses One Billion Views On YouTube

This December, HOOBASTANK will celebrate 20 years since the release of its sophomore album, "The Reason". The LP took the band to even greater heights following the success of their 2001 debut "Hoobastank", and featured the massively successful single of the same name, "The Reason", which helped solidify the band as a household name. The single "The Reason" has since been certified fourt times platinum and racked up quite a few No. 1 chart positions along the way, while the album went double platinum. The success of "The Reason" has led the band's entire catalog to surpass the four billion mark across all digital streaming platforms.

As the band prepares for the 20th-anniversary celebration, the official music video for "The Reason" just hit a major milestone, crossing one billion views mark on YouTube. The video, directed by Brett Simon, saw maximum screen time during the days of MTV's "TRL", earning the band two VMA nominations in 2004 for "Best Rock Video" and "Best Group Video".

In recent years, HOOBASTANK has had a resurgence back into the mainstream through TikTok, hit TV shows and collaborations. The viral success of the #NotAPerfectPerson trend on TikTok brought new attention to the hit single as the hashtag currently has over 948 million views and the sound has been used in over 220,000 posts. When Netflix's hit show "Beef" gained major popularity in 2023, the first episode featured HOOBASTANK's "The Reason", which resulted in the song re-entering the iTunes Rock charts and appearing on Shazam's U.S. Top 200, the most Shazamed tracks in the United States. Most recently, Venezuelan pop singer Moly released a Latin version of "The Reason" featuring HOOBASTANK, and both lead vocalist and guitarist Doug Robb and guitarist Dan Estrin from HOOBASTANK joined Moly on stage at the Univision awards, Premios Juventud. Because of this mainstream attention and a newer generation of music fans finding the band's catalog, HOOBASTANK is clocking in at over nine million monthly listeners and two million followers on Spotify, with "The Reason" well on its way to hitting one billion streams.