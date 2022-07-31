HOUSE OF LORDS Announces New Studio Album 'Saints And Sinners'

HOUSE OF LORDS will release their 11th studio album, "Saints And Sinners", on September 16 via Frontiers Music Srl. Recorded and produced by the band's singer and mastermind James Christian along with keyboardist Mark Mangold, "Saints And Sinners" is another jewel in HOUSE OF LORDS' musical crown. The LP's single, "House Of The Lord", can be streamed below.

HOUSE OF LORDS debuted in 1989 with the release of their self-titled album, a record which is still regarded as one of the best arena rock releases of the 1980s. The colossal sound, the soaring vocals of Christian and instrumental capabilities of the band (which featured ex-ANGEL and GIUFFRIA keyboardist Gregg Giuffria, along with luminaries Lanny Cordola, Chuck Wright and Ken Mary),were reminiscent of such frontrunners as WHITESNAKE, DEEP PURPLE and VAN HALEN and immediately brought the band to the attention of the mainstream music media and the masses of '80s hard rock fans.

With their sophomore release, "Sahara", HOUSE OF LORDS had considerable radio and video chart success with their cover of BLIND FAITH's "Can't Find My Way Home". After a tour with NELSON in 1991, the group disbanded, eventually coming back together with a new lineup (featuring original members Giuffria and Christian) in 1992 with "Demon's Down". With the change in musical climate at the time, HOUSE OF LORDS went into hibernation until the original lineup came back together in 2000, releasing the controversial "Power And The Myth", an album which featured a sound leaning more towards progressive hard rock with '70s rock influences.

After a short European tour, Christian decided to go back to the trademark arena rock sound of HOUSE OF LORDS, putting together a new lineup with the blessing of founding member Giuffria, who opted out right before the release of "Power And The Myth". New members Jimi Bell on guitars and B.J. Zampa on drums supplied a true powerhouse sound to the fifth studio album, "World Upside Down", a record which caused a real stir in the hard rock and melodic rock scenes. That album was followed up by the equally impressive "Come To My Kingdom" in 2008, "Cartesian Dreams" in 2009, "Big Money" in 2011, "Precious Metal" in 2014, and "Saint Of The Lost Souls" in 2017.

HOUSE OF LORDS have toured relentlessly in Europe and the States in support of their releases and have now become a true staple of the hard rock scene on both continents. The band stands for superb hooks and majestic atmospheres that bring back the memories of their stellar debut album, monumental guitar riffs, and a production to die for.

"Saints And Sinners" track listing:

01. Saints And Sinners

02. House Of The Lord

03. Take It All

04. Road Warrior

05. Mistress Of The Dark

06. Avalanche

07. Roll Like Thunder

08. Razzle Dazzle

09. Dreamin It All

10. Takin My Heart Back

11. Angels Fallen

HOUSE OF LORDS is:

James Christian - Vocals, Guitar

Jimi Bell - Guitar

Mark Mangold - Keyboards

Johan Koleberg - Drums