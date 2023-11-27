'How DAVID LEE ROTH Changed The World': New Book Due In January

Backbeat Books has set a January 1, 2024 release date for "DLR Book: How David Lee Roth Changed The World" by Darren Paltrowitz.

Book description: What do you do after leaving one of the world's biggest bands? If you're David Lee Roth, you write a memoir, become a radio host, sell a screenplay to a major studio, get certified as an EMT, play Vegas, become a certified helicopter pilot, put out bluegrass versions of your biggest hits, and learn a few languages. And then you rejoin VAN HALEN for a reunion tour.

Encompassing the highs and lows of a truly unusual career, "DLR Book" is an intimate look at the force of nature that is David Lee Roth, from his start with VAN HALEN to his highly publicized departure from the band and his triumphant return. Drawing on nearly one hundred exclusive interviews, author Darren Paltrowitz delves into Diamond Dave's many extracurricular activities, including his unclassifiable video series "The Roth Show", the rise and fall of his syndicated radio program, and his line of tattoo skincare products. Included are conversations with some of Roth's most popular collaborators (among them Steve Vai, Billy Sheehan, Gregg Bissonette, Travis Tritt, John 5 and KORN's Ray Luzier) and contributions from figures influenced by Roth, including Jason Aldean, Billy Corgan, Butch Vig and legendary sumo wrestler Konishiki.

Filled with photographs never published in book form — including exclusive photography from LIT bassist Kevin Baldes — and an introduction by WWE Hall Of Fame inductee Diamond Dallas Page, "DLR Book" is not simply the first book about Roth to be published in several decades. It's a front-row seat to one of the wildest and most unpredictable artists of all time.

For more information, visit BackbeatBooks.com

About the author: Darren Paltrowitz is a licensed private investigator who began working around the music business as a teenager. Since then, he has worked with numerous influential recording artists, including OK GO, THEY MIGHT BE GIANTS, Tracy Bonham, Mike Viola, Amanda Palmer, TNT and LOUDNESS. "DLR Book: How David Lee Roth Changed The World" is his third book, a follow-up to 2019's "Good Advice From Professional Wrestling: Full Contact Life Lessons", as co-written with prolific author D.X. Ferris and published by 6623 Press. Darren is also the host of "Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz", which airs regularly on over 150 television stations and OTT carriers, in addition to key podcast and digital outlets.

When not busy with writing, investigating, or co-hosting the world's only Roth podcast ("The DLR Cast"),he and his wife Melissa — co-host of the "Paltrobox" unboxing video series — enjoy their adopted hometown of Long Beach, New York.