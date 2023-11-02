How HALESTORM's LZZY HALE Takes Care Of Her Singing Voice While On Tour

In a new interview with Poland's Pełna Kulturka, HALESTORM frontwoman Lzzy Hale was asked how she takes care of her singing voice while on tour. She responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think that at this point we've been training for years, both inadvertently and on purpose for the live show and for that type of stamina. And I think it's something that you almost have no choice but to learn, especially a band like us that tours the way that we do and for a singer the way that I sing.

"I have a many different gears that I can go," she explained. "If we're playing a live show, I want to be soft and quiet and then I want to be the loudest that I could be and get guttural and high and do some screaming, but I wanna have all of that. So, something that I've been doing for years is really getting to know my body and how it works and also knowing the signs. A lot of it is dumb, and this is going to sound really overly simplistic, but nothing that I do hurts, because if it hurts, you're doing it wrong. I pay attention to my breathing, I drink a lot of water and I try to get enough sleep — which is nearly impossible, the sleep part."

Hale added: "I think it's just because I've been doing it for so long. I don't really have a set warm-up routine anymore. Now it's more day to day, whereas I have the ability now to wake up in the morning and know how I feel. So I'll like check certain things, like I'll be humming throughout the day and kind of… I'll know which spots maybe I need to work on. Or some days I wake up and I'm, like, 'Hey, it's all there. I don't really need to do anything today.' Now if I get a cold or something, I need to be a little bit more careful. But, really, again, it's just listening to your own body and understanding your limits and also understanding not thinking too much. I think that that goes with all musicians — not just singers. Bu when you go out on stage, you have to kind of trust yourself and be, like, 'Okay, I know what I'm doing. I've done this before. Don't worry about it.' Because there are certain times that you'll be on stage where you'll be thinking too much about, 'Am I hitting the right note? And am I doing this?' And then you lose the moment and you lose the magic of it. So I try to give that advice to people."

Last month, HALESTORM bassist Josh Smith revealed to Jorge Botas of Portugal's Metal Global that the band is working on its next studio album with acclaimed Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb, known for his previous collaborations with the likes of Sammy Hagar, Slash, GRETA VAN FLEET and RIVAL SONS.

Cobb has shared in nine Grammy wins, including four for "Best Americana Album" and three for "Best Country Album". He's also been named "Producer Of The Year" by the Country Music Awards, the Americana Music Association (twice) and the Music Row Awards, and has been a Grammy nominee in the category.

Lzzy (guitar, vocals) and her brother Arejay (drums) formed HALESTORM in 1998 while in middle school. Guitarist Joe Hottinger joined the group in 2003, followed by Smith in 2004.

This past May, HALESTORM teamed up with country singer Ashley McBryde for a reimagined version of the band's song "Terrible Things", which was originally featured on the band's latest album, "Back From The Dead".

Last December, HALESTORM released a deluxe edition of "Back From The Dead". "Back From The Dead: Deluxe Edition" includes seven previously unreleased B-sides, including "Mine", a 1980s-inspired rocker. "Back From The Dead: Deluxe Edition" is available digitally, on CD, and cassette tape, marking the first time that the album has been offered in those physical formats.

In December 2018, HALESTORM was nominated for a "Best Rock Performance" Grammy Award for its song "Uncomfortable". Six years earlier, the band won its first Grammy in the category of "Best Hard Rock/ Metal Performance" for "Love Bites (So Do I)".