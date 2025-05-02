IAN ASTBURY and BILLY DUFFY Announce Two Intimate DEATH CULT U.S. Shows Ahead Of 'Cruel World' Festival Appearance

DEATH CULT, the storied post-punk progenitor to THE CULT featuring THE CULT singer Ian Astbury and guitarist Billy Duffy, has announced two intimate club shows for later this month: May 14 at The Regency Ballroom in San Francisco, and May 16 at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles.

DEATH CULT has performed in the U.S. only once before, and only a handful of times in Europe, making these appearances exceptionally rare. The dates come as Astbury and Duffy prepare for their inaugural outing at Cruel World festival on May 17.

Tour dates:

May 14 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

May 16 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

May 17 - Pasadena, CA @ Cruel World Festival

SOUTHERN DEATH CULT formed in 1981, releasing its self-titled debut posthumously in 1983. DEATH CULT followed that same year, forming a crucial bridge between the raw punk Astbury and Duffy cut their teeth on and the driving, psychedelia-laced rock that would follow. The band released two 12-inches that same year, one being the "Death Cult" EP, which were later combined and released as a CD. DEATH CULT is a vital transmission from the generation of Shamanic post-punk gothic futurists.

In 1984, DEATH CULT evolved into THE CULT, releasing "Dreamtime" that same year and going on to release 11 full-length albums, earning numerous gold and platinum certifications worldwide.

THE CULT's latest album, "Under The Midnight Sun", arrived in October 2022 via Black Hill Records. The LP was produced by Tom Dalgety (PIXIES, GHOST, ROYAL BLOOD). Dalgety is the first British producer THE CULT has worked with since its second album, "Love" (1985).

Born out of the ashes of the U.K. post-punk scene, THE CULT evolved to become one of the most influential and controversial rock bands of the late 20th century, selling millions of albums, headlining arenas and stadiums around the world, infusing innovative possibilities into the worlds of music and art, and quickly ascending through the ranks of the indie music world to achieve global status. THE CULT, whose music transformed from punk rock to post-punk, psychedelia, heavy dance music and transcendental hard rock, became one of the handful of important bands in the U.S. post-modern and hard rock communities, and was embraced by a generation that was waking up to the influence of 1960s and 1970s rock icons like LED ZEPPELIN, THE NEW YORK DOLLS and David Bowie.

The constant core of THE CULT is the "head and heart" of the band, Astbury and Duffy. Attitude incarnate, the chemistry between these two vastly different artists — equal parts genuine affection and palpable tension — remains the source of their long-standing partnership. Duffy grounds Astbury's esoteric side with a hard rock perspective, and there is no doubt that at all times, these two have each other's back. THE CULT's current lineup also includes former WHITE ZOMBIE, EXODUS and TESTAMENT drummer John Tempesta.

Photo credit: Jackie Middleton