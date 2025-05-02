INSULT Feat. Former ONSLAUGHT Members STEVE GRICE And JASE STALLARD: Debut Album 'Reside Infernus' Announced

Metal On Metal Records has announced the signing of INSULT, a not-so-new thrash metal band from Bristol, United Kingdom, featuring original ONSLAUGHT drummer Steve Grice and bassist Jase Stallard, who played on the latter band's first two albums.

INSULT's debut album, "Reside Infernus", will be released on May 23. The band's first digital single, "0-60, Death Or Glory", which was made available in March on most digital streaming platforms, can be heard below.

Every self-respecting metalhead should be familiar with the talent of ONSLAGHT's rhythm section and the band's classic albums "Power From Hell" — released 40 years ago! — and "The Force". But where have the INSULT guitarists and the vocalist been hiding all these years? That is a mystery, as they surely have the chops to match, and they elevate the debut album of INSULT to the next level. Well, at least the vocalist Jase Howell (formerly a roadie for ONSLAUGHT) was already singing in INSULT back in the mid-1980s, as this is when the band was originally formed — even though, at that time, they only performed live covers songs. It wasn't until their 2022 reunion that they began working on their own music.

Grice first contacted Metal On Metal Records last year and sent several rehearsal and demo tracks over the months. They definitely sounded promising, but when Metal On Metal finally heard the finished album, there were no doubts left. This Bristol-based band's brand of thrash metal is old school and infused with punk, and — unlike the pure punk demos of ONSLAUGHT — undeniably catchy. A couple of tracks instantly brought "Kill'Em All"-era METALLICA to mind: the riffs and the energy are absolutely on par.

The band commented: "Our initial reason for putting INSULT together again came under very sad circumstances; we had no idea where the path was going to take us. Two years on, getting asked to join Metal On Metal Records is nothing short of incredible. We're beyond excited and honored to be part of such a killer, respected label, and we're looking forward to an intense and successful ride together."