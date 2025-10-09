IAN ASTBURY And BILLY DUFFY To Release 'Paradise Live' Album Documenting Rebirth Of DEATH CULT

DEATH CULT laid the groundwork for the band we now know as THE CULT, and in 2023, to mark the band's 40th anniversary, Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy, along with John Tempesta on bass and Charlie Jones on drums, revived DEATH CULT for a special run of shows.

Out on January 16, 2026, "Paradise Live" is a 16-track live album that documents this rebirth of DEATH CULT. Recorded at the iconic Albert Hall in Duffy's hometown of Manchester on November 18, 2023, the release, which features no overdubs, will be available on 2LP, CD, and digitally. Two editions of the vinyl will be available: a black splatter edition available exclusively from the band's webstore, and a white splatter edition will be available everywhere else.

At the center of the night's set was the hypnotic 1982 CULT single "Resurrection Joe". One of many high points of the evening, it is available to listen to now below.

As New Noise Magazine wrote, "Ian and Duffy are brothers in musical cause and are counterparts to a quintessential era of gothic new wave or first wave Camden-era punk. DEATH CULT were the brothers of THE CLASH and SIOUXSIE AND THE BANSHEES. They were in the scene."

THE CULT's first incarnation was SOUTHERN DEATH CULT, formed in 1981, releasing their sole, self-titled album posthumously in 1983. That same year, DEATH CULT formed, with Astbury joining forces with Duffy for a musical partnership that has endured for more than 40 years. DEATH CULT became THE CULT in 1984, releasing "Dreamtime" that same year.

Ian and Billy initially weren't sure how many shows they would do as DEATH CULT, but the post-punk gothic futurists decided to listen to the requests to keep the fervor going. The next leg of shows begins tonight in Niagara Falls and continues to October 30 in Los Angeles. These truly special evenings will have DEATH CULT opening for THE CULT.

THE CULT has enjoyed numerous international and U.S. gold and platinum certifications. Astbury and Duffy have released 11 studio albums over THE CULT's 40-year career. The band found international renown with the 1985 album "Love", which featured the enduring rock anthem "She Sells Sanctuary", as well as the oft-heard follow-up single "Rain". "Electric" arrived in 1987, with Rolling Stone saying the collection of songs (particularly "Love Removal Machine", "Wild Flower" and "Lil' Devil") "swaggers, crunches and howls." Most recently, THE CULT released "Under The Midnight Sun". Mojo, in a review of the eight-song album, said "rock's unquenchable melodramatists have the fire in their eyes still."

"Paradise Live" track listing:

1/A1 83rd Dream

2/A2 Christians

3/A3 Gods Zoo

4/A4 Brothers Grimm

5/B1 Ghost Dance

6/B2 Butterflies

7/B3 A Flower In The Desert

8/B4 Resurrection Joe

9/C1 Horse Nation

10/C2 Go West

11/C3 Hollow Man

12/C4 Dreamtime

13/D1 Spiritwalker

14/D2 Rain

15/D3 Moya

16/D4 She Sells Sanctuary

DEATH CULT/THE CULT tour dates:

Oct. 09 - Niagara Falls, ONT - OLG Stage At Fallsview Casino

Oct. 11 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theater

Oct. 12 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

Oct. 14 - New York, NY - Beacon Theater

Oct. 15 - Washington, DC - Warner Theater

Oct. 17 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

Oct. 18 - Atlanta, GA - Cobb Energy Center

Oct. 20 - Fort Worth, TX - Will Rogers Auditorium

Oct. 21 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theater

Oct. 24 - Las Vegas, NV - The Pearl

Oct. 25 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Oct. 27 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

Oct. 29 - San Diego, CA - The Sound

Oct. 30 - Los Angeles, CA - Shrine Auditorium