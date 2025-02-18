IAN ASTBURY Says THE CULT Has New Songs In The Works

In a new interview with São Paulo, Brazil's 89 FM A Rádio Rock radio station, THE CULT frontman Ian Astbury was asked if there are any plans for the band to release new music this year as the follow-up to THE CULT's 2022 album "Under The Midnight Sun". Ian responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yes, we have some songs. It's just how we're gonna release them, because now everything is very different with albums, streaming.

"Albums are dead, pretty much albums are finished," he explained. "Albums are dead, the concept of making an album, I like the idea of making — if you have a piece of music and it's fresh, put it out."

Asked if he personally prefers the old way of releasing music as a collection of songs on a full-length record, Ian said: "Many years ago, it was just a different format — different time, different format So you went with the format, and the format was to release albums, tour, radio, that kind of thing, whereas now the format is very different — streaming — and I feel that's why there's so many individual artists now or duos who are making music in a much more digital environment, smaller environment. The art of microphoning drum kits, guitar amplifiers is kind of dying because you can get a lot of plugins, if you know anything about recording, that mimic what studio engineers used to be experts at. Digital technology can now mimic that. So we're seeing the end of these incredible engineers and producers who worked in a very different environment. That's not to say that what is happening now is not important or relevant in terms of the quality of what's being made, 'cause there's some incredible music being made that's being done outside of large studios, being done in very small environments with digital technology. But I feel that the way that music is made now changes the way that people create."

Astbury continued: "Definitely rock musicians, for the most part — if you're in a guitar-based band, you like to be in the room together, bass drums, guitars, vocals, unless it's an artist who makes — for example, some artists is one guy, one girl, they make an album in their bedroom and then they put a band together around it and then they present it like a band, but really it's one person."

THE CULT holds a significant place in musical history due to its pioneering use of post-punk, hard rock, and experimentalism, pushing boundaries and influencing countless bands across multiple genres. With their musical prowess, uncompromising attitude and captivating stage presence, they forged a distinct identity while charting new territory for bands to explore. From guitarist Billy Duffy's formative, and influential, years in the Manchester underground, to Astbury's groundbreaking "Gathering Of The Tribes", the duo has left an indelible mark on modern music, shaping its trajectory in profound ways.

"Under The Midnight Sun" arrived in October 2022 via Black Hill Records. The LP was produced by Tom Dalgety (PIXIES, GHOST, ROYAL BLOOD). Dalgety is the first British producer THE CULT has worked with since its second album, "Love" (1985).

Born out of the ashes of the U.K. post-punk scene, THE CULT evolved to become one of the most influential and controversial rock bands of the late 20th century, selling millions of albums, headlining arenas and stadiums around the world, infusing innovative possibilities into the worlds of music and art, and quickly ascending through the ranks of the indie music world to achieve global status. THE CULT, whose music transformed from punk rock to post-punk, psychedelia, heavy dance music and transcendental hard rock, became one of the handful of important bands in the U.S. post-modern and hard rock communities, and was embraced by a generation that was waking up to the influence of 1960s and 1970s rock icons like LED ZEPPELIN, THE NEW YORK DOLLS and David Bowie.

