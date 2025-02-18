MELVINS 1983 Announce New Album 'Thunderball'

MELVINS 1983, the raw and unfiltered incarnation of the legendary band featuring Buzz Osborne and original MELVINS drummer Mike Dillard, will return with "Thunderball", its first full-length album in four years, on April 18 via Ipecac Recordings.

"'Thunderball' is the third MELVINS 1983 record we've made together, and I wanted it to be bombastic. I think we achieved that," says Osborne. "I also wanted to do something with electronic artists Void Manes and Ni Maîtres for a long time. Both of them are exceptional talents. Their out-of-the-box use of electronics pushed 'Thunderball' beyond my expectations."

A preview of the five-song, 34-minute album is out now, with today's release of "Victory Of The Pyramids". Driven by Dillard's unrelenting cadence, the song opens with an almost deceptively poppy feel before spiraling into the crushing, sludgy depths that have long defined the MELVINS sound. As Dillard said, it's "a lovely blend of beautiful noise and gut-busting grooves." The album was recorded by Toshi Kasai at Sound Of Sirens Studios.

Album pre-orders are available now, with "Thunderball" available on trio of vinyl variants including an indie exclusive "Smoke Is A Color" variant and an Ipecac webstore-only "Special Mustard Gas." The collection is also available on CD and all digital formats.

"Thunderball" track listing:

01. King Of Rome

02. Vomit Of Clarity

03. Short Hair With A Wig

04. Victory Of The Pyramids

05. Venus Blood

After a short run of California dates in March ("The Spring Break Tour"),MELVINS will embark on a massive nine-week, nationwide co-headlining trek with NAPALM DEATH. The NAPALM DEATH/MELVINS outing is the follow-up to the legendary bands' 2016 joint outing, dubbed the "Savage Imperial Death March" tour. Both "The Spring Break Tour" and the co-headlining shows with NAPALM DEATH will feature Osborne, Dale Crover, Steven McDonald and Coady Willis.

Formed in 1983 in Montesano, Washington, the MELVINS are one of modern music's most influential bands. Founded by Buzz Osborne (vocals/guitar) with drummer Dale Crover joining a year later, the MELVINS pioneered a genre-defying fusion of punk rock and heavy music. Over their four-decade career, they've released more than 30 original albums, countless live records, and numerous singles and rarities. Recent works include "Tarantula Heart" (2024),a dynamic showcase of the MELVINS' range where the songs were written after they were recorded, "Bad Mood Rising" (2022),an intense, sludge-infused exploration of their signature sound, and "Five Legged Dog" (2021),a 36-track acoustic retrospective that reimagines their heaviest songs alongside covers of favorite artists.

Known for their relentless creativity and collaborations with friends like Jello Biafra, MUDHONEY and FANTÔMAS, the MELVINS have circled the globe many times over, bringing their brash and genre-busting sounds to audiences worldwide.

Today's MELVINS lineup features Osborne, Crover and Steven McDonald (REDD KROSS),but the band's history includes a variety of unique configurations. From the Osborne-Crover duo with BIG BUSINESS' Jared Warren and Coady Willis (BIG BUSINESS) to a four-piece featuring the current lineup plus BUTTHOLE SURFERS' Jeff Pinkus, as well as MELVINS 1983 (with original drummer Mike Dillard),and MELVINS LITE (with MR. BUNGLE's Trevor Dunn),the MELVINS embrace evolution and their roots simultaneously.