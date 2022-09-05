IAN GILLAN To Perform DEEP PURPLE Classics With PRAGUE PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA

Ian Gillan will embark on a Spanish tour in November. On the six-date trek, the 77-year-old DEEP PURPLE singer will be joined by the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by German conductor Friedemann Riehle.

Earlier today (Monday, September 5),Gillan issued the following statement via social media: "Hello everybody, I'm pleased to announce my Spanish tour in November with the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Friedemann Riehle. There will be some great singers with the orchestra who will be performing songs by QUEEN, PINK FLOYD, AC/DC and METALLICA and I'll be closing the show with my PURPLE choices, which will include 'Highway Star', 'Hush', 'Perfect Strangers', 'Smoke On The Water', 'Nothing At All', 'When A Blind Man Cries' and 'Black Night'.

"Tickets are on sale now, so I hope to see you all in November."

Tour dates:

Nov. 11 - Zaragoza, Principe Felipe Arena

Nov. 12 - Barcelona, Pabellón Olímpico de Badalona

Nov. 18 - Vigo, Instituto ferial de Vigo: IFEVI

Nov. 19 - Vitoria-Gasteitz. Fernando Buesa Arena

Nov. 25 - Granada, Palacio delos Deportes

Nov. 26 - Madrid, Pabellón Multisos Madrid Arena

Gillan is best known, of course, as the lead singer and lyricist for the truly legendary DEEP PURPLE but his musical career takes in other avenues too. Upon leaving PURPLE in 1973, Gillan subsequently formed THE IAN GILLAN BAND (around late 1975/early '76) and the band simply called GILLAN in 1978. After a spell fronting BLACK SABBATH, Gillan rejoined a reunited DEEP PURPLE IN 1984. He left the band briefly in 1989 but rejoined a couple of years later and he performs with them still today across the world.

DEEP PURPLE's latest studio effort, an album of covers titled "Turning To Crime", came out last November via earMUSIC. The LP contains DEEP PURPLE's versions of great rock classics and musical jewels — including songs originally recorded by Bob Dylan, FLEETWOOD MAC, Bob Seger, CREAM and THE YARDBIRDS — carefully chosen by each member of the band.

This past July, DEEP PURPLE guitarist Steve Morse officially left the band to care for his wife, Janine, who is battling cancer.

Morse's announcement came four months after the guitarist said that he would be taking a hiatus from the band, in the hope of rejoining his bandmates once his wife's health improved. He was then replaced on the road by Irish blues-rock guitarist Simon McBride.

Morse effectively took over Ritchie Blackmore's DEEP PURPLE slot in 1994 and had since been in the group longer than Ritchie.

McBride, who is guitar player, singer, songwriter and a band leader all in one, hails from Belfast in Northern Ireland — a place that resonates of the best music traditions like Gary Moore and Rory Gallagher, as well as bands such as THIN LIZZY, STIFF LITTLE FINGERS and obviously U2. His biography tells many stories — from his band touring with no sound engineer, driver, or roadie, playing 30 shows in 35 days, to him regularly sharing stages with Gillan and DEEP PURPLE's Don Airey.