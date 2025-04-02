ICE NINE KILLS Announces November/December 2025 European Tour With CREEPER And THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA

European residents beware; Horrorwood is coming to some of the biggest stages in the continent. Today, horrorcore pioneers ICE NINE KILLS have announced a monstrous headline European "A Work Of Art" tour, closing out 2025 in the grandiose, theatrical, blood-drenched style that the band have become masters of. The European tour follows last year's stadium run with METALLICA, which also saw the band take in Download festival, where they drew one of the Opus Stage's biggest crowds of the weekend.

ICE NINE KILLS have sculpted an esteemed reputation for possessing one of the most captivating, dramatic, immersive and utterly unforgettable live shows on the heavy music touring circuit. Fans can expect the very same from these upcoming shows, only now the scale and scope is far greater - if you think you were scared before, think again. Accompanied by supporting acts CREEPER and THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA, the tour will see them perform to a huge amount of nightly witnesses, ending the run with their largest ever spectacle at London's renowned Wembley Arena.

Speaking on the new tour dates, ICE NINE KILLS frontman Spencer Charnas comments: "We'll be playing to more Psychos across Europe than ever before, so we've sharpened our axes and dusted off our raincoats in preparation for the bloodiest gigs yet. The tour will climax at Wembley Arena, where we hope to summon Freddie Mercury, Jason Bonham, David Bowie, Adele, and the other famous ghosts who haunt the historic London venue."

ICE NINE KILLS 2025 European tour with support from CREEPER, THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA:

Nov. 19 - Alcatraz, Milan (IT)

Nov. 20 - Halle 662, Zurich (CH)

Nov. 21 - Salle Pleyel, Paris (FR)

Nov. 23 - Gasometer, Vienna (AU)

Nov. 24 - Zenith, Munich (DE)

Nov. 26 - A.B., Brussels (BE)

Nov. 27 - Palladium, Cologne (DE)

Nov. 28 - Sasazu, Prague (CZ)

Nov. 30 - Haus Auensee, Leipzig (DE)

Dec. 01 - Stodola, Warsaw (PL)

Dec. 02 - Uber Eats Music Hall, Berlin (DE)

Dec. 04 - Sporthalle, Hamburg (DE)

Dec. 05 - 013, Tilburg (NL)

Dec. 06 - Jahrhunderthalle, Frankfurt (DE)

Dec. 08 - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester (UK)

Dec. 09 - Hydro, Glasgow (UK)

Dec. 10 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham (UK)

Dec. 12 - Wembley Arena, London (UK)

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 4 at 10 a.m. BST.

Charnas is the creative architect and front man of ICE NINE KILLS and one of modern metal's most visionary and recognizable figures. A lifelong horror obsessive and pop culture alchemist, Charnas has transformed ICE NINE KILLS into a multi-dimensional empire where music, cinema, and theatrical storytelling collide.

Under his leadership, the band's horror-themed concept albums "The Silver Scream" and "The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood" redefined the genre, earning Top 20 Billboard chart placements, global streaming success, and cult-like fan devotion. As a songwriter, performer, and strategist, Charnas has elevated ICE NINE KILLS beyond the stage, launching the Silver Scream Convention, immersive fan clubs, graphic novels, and now the Pretty Evil cosmetics line.

Known for collaborations with horror icons like Ari Lehman and Tony Todd, and for bringing theatricality back to live performance, Charnas has become a mainstay in both the metal and horror communities. Whether fronting the band on tour with METALLICA or creating blood-soaked beauty campaigns, he continues to push the boundaries of what a modern frontman can be.