GEOFF TATE Says He Will Start Performing Songs From Upcoming 'Operation: Mindcrime III' Album 'Soon'

In a new interview with Ethan Dometrius, ex-QUEENSRŸCHE singer Geoff Tate spoke about his recently launched "Operation: Mindcrime - The Final Chapter" tour. The U.S. leg of the trek, which kicked off on March 18 in Tucson, sees the 66-year-old vocalist performing the band's classic "Operation: Mindcrime" album in its entirety for the last time. Asked why this is the final time he is planning to play the LP from beginning to end, Tate said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's a very, very popular album, and people absolutely love to hear it and they just request it all the time. Not only the audiences, but the promoters — they just are after me all the time: 'One more time. Will you do it one more time? One more time.' And so I'm doing it one more time. And it kind of coincides with the release of the third part of the 'Operation: Mindcrime' story that's gonna be coming out later this year. We're gonna do it all at one time. We play the entirety of 'Operation: Mindcrime I' and excerpts from 'Mindcrime II'. And we're gonna be adding songs from our upcoming release soon."

He continued: "It's a good time to do it. I've got a great band who plays the album with intensity and true to form and accuracy. And I feel strong, I feel good, so it's a good time to do it."

Asked if he has a tentative release date for any of the music that will appear on the upcoming third and final chapter in the classic "Operation: Mindcrime" album series, Tate said: "Um, no. Not that I can say at the moment, no." Geoff went on to say that he has lots of music "complete" and ready for release, but that he is not sure when the best time will be to put it out. "It's just whenever I go and put my big foot in my mouth and say, 'Oh, yeah, it's gonna be March 19th,' then it's never March 19th. And then it looks like I don't know what I'm talking about, which is not unusual," he laughed.

"It's not really my interest, the promotional side of things," Tate explained. "I'm absolutely not interested in it at all. I sing the songs, I write the songs, I just perform 'em, and that's what I do well."

Less than three months ago, Tate told 96.1 KLPX afternoon jock Larry Mac about performing "Operation: Mindcrime" album in its entirety for the last time: "Well, I wanted to play the album 'Operation: Mindcrime' one more time before I retire it, basically. And I'm kind of getting up there in age. And I thought, well, I have a new collection of songs that I'm gonna be releasing that are kind of in line with the story 'Operation: Mindcrime' and it kind of all fits together. It seems like the right time to do it, and it all kind of makes sense in the big picture of things.

"When I tour something like this, it typically takes me a couple of years to get everywhere I need to get," he explained. "It just takes that long to get everywhere you wanna go. So I'll be doing this for a couple of years starting in March, and people will probably get tired of seeing the advertisements for it, but that's the way it works. It takes forever to get everywhere. 'Cause I'm not one of those artists that does a 20-date tour and calls it quits. Last year I did 242 dates. I go, I go and I go. And I wanna go everywhere I can. I like to take the show to the smaller venues, the smaller cities rather than concentrating on the big cities. I think that's important to bring the show to where people live."

Asked about the upcoming third and final chapter in the classic "Operation: Mindcrime" album series, Tate said: "Well, I wouldn't call it a sequel. I'd call it a continuation of the story. We're doing it in kind of an interesting way. We're not gonna release an album, so to speak, right off the bat. We're going to release the album once all the songs are released, if that makes sense. We're gonna release a song a month or every quarter, and then when it's all finished, we're gonna do a special presentation with all the songs included."

Regarding how he comes up with the musical and lyrical ideas for his albums, Geoff said: "It's all different, really. Sometimes it's a musical figure that you're fiddling around with in the studio that leads to a complete song or a few songs. And sometimes it's the lyrical idea. Sometimes it's a sentence that just sparks your imagination and gets you rolling on something. With the 'Operation: Mindcrime' albums, it was a story that came about really quickly, actually — I wrote it very quickly — and then expanded on it over the years to explain a little bit more in depth as to what was happening within the story. 'Cause the first album is a little bit vague in what it's talking about in it. The second album explains even more as to what the characters are going through. And the third album, again, will be even more explanation, but taken from a number of different viewpoints, which kind of is interesting, I think."

Originally released in May 1988, QUEENSRŸCHE's third studio album, "Operation: Mindcrime" took the quintet to an entirely new level. The concept, revealed through the songs, revolves around the character of Nikki, a recovering drug addict disillusioned with a corrupt society. Drawn into a cult-like revolutionary group headed by Dr. X (voiced by the late and beloved British actor Anthony Valentine),Nikki is manipulated to assassinate political leaders until his friendship with nun Sister Mary finally opens his eyes to the truth. Regarded as one of the greatest concept metal albums of all time, "Operation: Mindcrime" was certified platinum in 1991 in the U.S. and was ranked in the "Top 100 Metal Albums Of All Time" by both Kerrang! and Billboard magazines. Rolling Stone included it on a similar list, noting that "nearly 30 years after its initial release, 'Mindcrime' feels eerily relevant."

The original "Operation: Mindcrime" album weaved themes of religion, drug abuse and underground, radical politics. By contrast, 2006's "Operation: Mindcrime II" was regarded as an unnecessary sequel that many felt cheapened the original album, despite being a decent record in its own right.

Tate previously discussed his plans for "Operation: Mindcrime III" in a November 2024 interview with "Rock Of Nations With Dave Kinchen And Shane McEachern". Speaking about the musical direction of his new solo material, Geoff said: "I would say it has more of an early QUEENSRŸCHE feel. [The new songs are] super heavy, and some of 'em are incredibly technical. They're like algebra. [Laughs] You need a calculator when you're listening to the song. [Laughs] And, of course, some of them are very emotional. It's the last chapter in the 'Mindcrime' series. So it's following the exploits of Dr. X and Nikki and Sister Mary, and picks up at a particular point in their story and kind of does the microscope of what is happening at that particular time with them. And I am just in love with it. I am so happy with everything so far, and I can't wait for people to hear it."

Asked if there will once again be "some of those political interplays" within the lyrical themes on "Operation: Mindcrime III", Tate said: "Oh, I think so. Yeah, I think that people will be able to detect little bits of what's happening around them. And it's an interesting time right now — very interesting. Especially next week [after the 2024 U.S. presidential election], it's gonna be really interesting [laughs] what happens. So, we'll see."

Pressed about whether "a familiar voice" will play Dr. X on "Operation: Mindcrime III", Geoff said: "I can't tell you, actually. But thanks for asking. [Laughs]"

In a 2016 interview with East Valley Tribune, Tate said that he looked back fondly on "Operation: Mindcrime II". "I haven't listened to that album since I recorded it," he admitted. "However, it was a new story. Overall, it went down well live with the audience. I have no complaints or regrets about it."

During QUEENSRŸCHE's 2012 legal battle with Tate over the rights to the band's name, guitarist Michael Wilton submitted a sworn declaration in which he said the idea to make "Operation: Mindcrime II" was first brought to the table by Geoff's wife and QUEENSRŸCHE's then-manager Susan Tate. "The band was hesitant and did not want to lessen the original," the guitarist claimed. "But Susan Tate and Geoff Tate hired a budget producer and took control without really any other input. Scott Rockenfield [drums], Eddie Jackson [bass] and I were squeezed out of having any input in the musical direction or business decisions, thus the project suffered. During the initial writing phase, I would show up to bring my input to the creative process only to find that the producer, the new guitar player (who were both staying with the Tates at the time),along with Geoff Tate had been up late the night before or up early that morning and had written the songs without me. I was then told my ideas were not needed as the songs were now done. I could, however, 'bring my own style' in during the recording after learning to play what they wrote for me. In frustration, I gave up on the writing process knowing that I would at least get to make changes in the studio to bring back the QUEENSRŸCHE sound into these songs that we were known for. The final straw was when they refused to let me to be a part of the final recordings and mixes. I was shut out and they had the nerve to replace some of my parts on my songs. They denied me flying to San Francisco to be a part of my band, telling me that everything was ready to go and I was not needed. Had the communication been better, and had I been aware that parts needed to be recorded or rewritten, I would have been there. It was not until years later that I even became aware of the issues during the final recording and mixing of 'Operation: Mindcrime II'. It was all under the control of Geoff and Susan Tate. Call it delusions of grandeur, but they were convinced that this was going to sell three times more than the original, and to date (six years later) this album has sold fewer than 150,000 copies. The original album sold over 500,000 copies within a year."

In April 2014, Tate and QUEENSRŸCHE announced that a settlement had been reached after a nearly two-year legal battle where the singer sued over the rights to the QUEENSRŸCHE name after being fired in 2012. Wilton, Rockenfield and Jackson responded with a countersuit. The settlement included an agreement that Wilton, Rockenfield and Jackson would continue as QUEENSRŸCHE, while Tate would have the sole right to perform "Operation: Mindcrime" and "Operation: Mindcrime II" in their entirety live.

Tate's replacement, Todd La Torre, has released four albums thus far with QUEENSRŸCHE: 2013's "Queensrÿche", 2015's "Condition Hüman", 2019's "The Verdict" and 2022's "Digital Noise Alliance".