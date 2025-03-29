ICE NINE KILLS Frontman SPENCER CHARNAS Launches 'Pretty Evil' Personal Care And Cosmetics Venture

Spencer Charnas, horror icon, creative mastermind and frontman of theatrical, horror-themed metal powerhouse ICE NINE KILLS, has announced the launch of Pretty Evil, a sinister new brand that redefines high-performance personal care and cosmetics for those who live for the limelight... or the moonlight. The brand makes its debut with a killer first collection inspired by the theatrical flair and horror-fused ethos of ICE NINE KILLS.

Developed with elite chemists in the USA, Pretty Evil is war paint for the wicked. Designed to hold up under stage lights, sweaty mosh pits, or moonlit murder sprees, the debut collection includes make-up and haircare products that promise durability, intensity and cruelty-free confidence.

Charnas comments: "The passion and care we put into ICE NINE KILLS is reflected back in the unwavering support from our beloved Psychos. We've launched Pretty Evil with careful strangulation consideration. I consulted with high-end industry pros, undertaking a meticulous dismemberment process to ensure this is built to last. Would I be caught dead in Pretty Evil? Absolutely. And so should you."

The debut collection from Pretty Evil includes:

Die-Liner - Define and accentuate eyes. Die-Liner in Raven is a rich, high-pigment black eyeliner designed to make a statement. This unisex eyeliner delivers intense, long-lasting colour that won't fade — a versatile product for everything from a natural look or while performing.

Liquid Lipstick - Full-pigment liquid lipstick for those that aren't afraid to standout. Formulated to last all day, this unisex formula delivers bold, saturated colour that lasts through every adventure or performance. Goes on as a smooth liquid, dries to a comfortable, matte finish.

Welcome To Horrorwood Eyeshadow Palette - Create limitless looks with this universal eyeshadow palette designed to break beauty rules. Welcome To Horrorwood contains fifteen versatile shades to create looks from wearable natural, smoky to vibrant eye-catching styles. Featuring high-pigment matte and shimmer shades.

Devil's 'Do - Grim Grip - You're going to have to give the Devil his 'Do with this high hold, high shine pomade. Its hybrid formula has the instant flexible forming of a wax, with the perfectly set look of a gel. Having a scent profile reminiscent of secluded woods by the sea, you're sure to raise more than just some eyebrows. The firm hold will keep you looking sharp through even the most violent of nights.

Each product has been rigorously tested and field-proven ensuring it meets the high standards of performers and fans alike. Pretty Evil is here to prove that beauty is indeed in the eye of the beheader. Get yours before it's gone from prettyevil.co.

Pretty Evil is a collection of high-performance essentials in haircare, cosmetics, and skincare, designed to withstand the spotlight's glare or the spine-tingling thrill of the unknown. More than just another "collab," Pretty Evil is developed with top industry formulators in the USA, meticulously tested, and built to last. Every Pretty Evil product is vegan, cruelty-free, and designed to keep up with you long after the sun sets. Look good and feel Pretty Evil.

Charnas is the creative architect and front man of ICE NINE KILLS and one of modern metal's most visionary and recognizable figures. A lifelong horror obsessive and pop culture alchemist, Charnas has transformed ICE NINE KILLS into a multi-dimensional empire where music, cinema, and theatrical storytelling collide.

Under his leadership, the band's horror-themed concept albums "The Silver Scream" and "The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood" redefined the genre, earning Top 20 Billboard chart placements, global streaming success, and cult-like fan devotion. As a songwriter, performer, and strategist, Charnas has elevated ICE NINE KILLS beyond the stage, launching the Silver Scream Convention, immersive fan clubs, graphic novels, and now the Pretty Evil cosmetics line.

Known for collaborations with horror icons like Ari Lehman and Tony Todd, and for bringing theatricality back to live performance, Charnas has become a mainstay in both the metal and horror communities. Whether fronting the band on tour with METALLICA or creating blood-soaked beauty campaigns, he continues to push the boundaries of what a modern frontman can be.

Photo at bottom of page by Alexander Bemis