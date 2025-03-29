First Impression Of GARY MOORE Statue To Take Shape On Late THIN LIZZY Legend's 72nd Birthday

Work on a clay model for a statue of late guitar legend Gary Moore will begin on April 4, marking what would have been his 72nd birthday.

Following a recent motion of support by the Belfast City Council to locate a space for a statue in the city's Cathedral Quarter, campaigners have raised enough funds to commission a clay impression that will give fans an idea of what to expect.

Gary's family members have carefully selected an image that best represents the rock and blues legend, known for his successful solo career after his time with SKID ROW and THIN LIZZY.

Gary Moore grew up in east Belfast and moved to Dublin as a teenager where he started a friendship with THIN LIZZY's iconic lead singer Phil Lynott. Moore sadly died on February 6, 2011, after suffering a heart attack in his sleep, aged 58. His guitar mastery saw him collaborate with stars such as B.B. King and Albert King, Peter Green, Jack Bruce and Eric Clapton.

He enjoyed worldwide success with THIN LIZZY and also as a heavy rock solo artist before the release of his first blues album, "Still Got The Blues" (1990),which sold more than three million copies. The LP was certified gold in the U.S. and platinum across several European countries.

A fundraising tribute show for the Gary Moore statue will take place at Belfast's Black Box on April 4, headlined by Dublin's Gary Moore Brass Band Tribute.

Moore's wife, artist Jo Rendle, said: "It is fantastic news for everyone in Gary's immediate and wider family circle, and for his fans. We are fully supportive of the campaign. It would be great to return to Belfast one day to see a statue of Gary in his beloved home. He was always immensely proud of being a Belfast man and always spoke highly of the city wherever in the world his music took him."

Moore's sister Patricia said: "We started from nothing with no experience and no funds. It has taken time, but we are gaining momentum, and it's very exciting to have the first phase of the statue starting.

"So many people have expressed their support for a statue of Gary. His legacy as one of the world's greatest guitar players will one day soon be celebrated by many, and that makes us so proud.

"The statue will create new fans of Gary's music too, which is great for Belfast. The city has come a long way and is ready to shout out to the rest of the world about its amazing talent and contribution to all levels of society all around the world. That's what I truly believe."

The campaign, known as the Wild Frontier Project, has gained political support and business leaders in Cathedral Quarter have welcomed the plan for a statue in the area.

The village of Skånevik in Norway erected a silhouette statue of Gary Moore in recognition of his contribution to blues music and the village's annual blues festival.

Moore passed away in his sleep, hours after checking into the five-star Kempinski Hotel in Estepona on the Costa del Sol, Spain with a female friend. He reportedly suffered a heart attack brought on by a massive amount of alcohol he consumed prior to being found dead in bed.

Gary Moore photo courtesy of Mascot Label Group