ICE NINE KILLS Frontman SPENCER CHARNAS Says Touring Stadiums With METALLICA Was An 'Incredible' Experience

In a new interview with The Mistress Carrie Podcast, ICE NINE KILLS frontman Spencer Charnas spoke about what it's been like for him and his bandmates to tour stadiums around the world with METALLICA in 2023, 2024 and 2025. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Incredible. It's so hard to sum it up in only a few words, but I'm gonna try. METALLICA's a band I've always loved since I was a little kid. I wanted to figure out how to play 'Master Of Puppets' on the guitar. My father took me to see them live in probably, like, '96, '97. They've just always been that band that we've looked up to. And to be given an opportunity to even open one show with them or to play a festival on the same stage would've been like a bucket list thing. So the fact that they brought us all over the world for a few years is incredible. And their whole team and everyone in the band, everyone was just so nice and kind, and they really changed our career. We've seen so many people come up to us and message us and post on socials that that's how they found out about us. So it's like something that you dream of. I still can't believe it happened."

Charnas previously talked about the experience of touring with METALLICA in a January 2024 interview with Mike Hsu of the 100 FM The Pike radio station. He said at the time: "Anytime anyone mentions it when I'm doing an interview, and I'm not B.S.ing here, I get chills. Because it takes me back to when I first saw METALLICA, which was, I guess it would have been the Fleet Center [in Boston] in '97; it just switched over from the Garden a few years before, I think. And I remember that concert so vividly. My dad took me to it. They were, if memory serves, I think they were on the 'Load' or the 'Reload' album cycle, and it feels like that concert was a week ago. I remember the way that Lars [Ulrich, METALLICA drummer] came out over onto the stage, and he was drinking a beer, and they had this, like, pyrotechnic kind of, like, accident, but it was part of the show. One of the crew members, I remember, fell down and was hung by his like feet by a wire and everyone was, like, 'Oh my god.' But it turned out it was all part of the show."

Spencer continued: "They were one of those seminal bands for me. They made me, along with NIRVANA, wanna learn how to play guitar riffs. And so when we got that call to be on a few shows at first back in 2022, getting that call a few months later, 'Hey, do you wanna do the whole world tour with us?' I mean, for someone who grew up on that kind of music and METALLICA being the pinnacle of that, it's such an honor. And I still have to kind of pinch myself every time we show up at one of those stadiums and realize, 'I'm not just going to see them. We're on the show.' And they've been so nice to us. They come into the locker room and say 'what's up' to us. And they're really sort of showing us the way of how, when you're coming up, you take bands out, and take the bands out that you think are cool, and you treat them great. And we've learned a lot from them. And we can't thank them enough, and also thank all of their crew and their whole team. They've just been so accommodating. And also thank you to our fans who keep coming out to those shows, to see us play with METALLICA. I see so many INK shirts in that crowd. It's just a huge honor."

ICE NINE KILLS spread cavalier carnage with a knowing smile, as evidenced by the densely catchy songs on their two breakthrough albums "The Silver Scream" and "The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood", including the gold-certified single "A Grave Mistake", "A Work Of Art" (from "Terrifier 3"),and the adrenaline-fueled epic "The Great Unknown". The INKverse boasts high-concept videos, the Psychos Only club, mock "true crime" books, the Inked In Blood graphic novels, monthly Nightmare On The 9th merch drops, and the annual Silver Scream Convention.

Led by Charnas, ICE NINE KILLS blend extreme metal and melody with a flair for narrative immersion. They've toured with SLIPKNOT, won Rock Sound's "Best Live Act", and were handpicked by METALLICA for the "M72" world tour. In 2025, Spencer also launched the Pretty Evil personal care line and co-wrote the upcoming feature film "The Slashin' Of The Christ" alongside Paul Soter ("Super Troopers"),produced by Greg Nicotero and Brian Witten.