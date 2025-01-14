ICE NINE KILLS Raises Over $100,000 For California Wildfire Victims With 'Heed The Call For California' Benefit Shirt

ICE NINE KILLS has raised over $100,000 and counting for victims for the California Wildfires with their exclusive "Heed The Call For California" benefit shirt, 100% of the proceeds from which are going to the California Fire Foundation Wildfire and Disaster Relief Fund.

Having been personally affected by the wildfires, ICE NINE KILLS frontman Spencer Charnas shares: "The band began on the East Coast, but we consider Los Angeles our second home. Most of us live in California, and like many people here, we felt powerless as we watched the devastation unfold. However, our global community of supporters and friends is strong. We knew that if we called on them for help, they would rise to the occasion, and they have.

"We are proud to stand alongside other musicians, creatives, and workers in our industry to support the ongoing relief efforts in any way we can."

ICE NINE KILLS' "Heed The Call For California" benefit shirt will be available for the rest of this week here or fans can donate directly to the California Fire Foundation Wildfire and Disaster Relief Fundhere.

ICE NINE KILLS craft passionate and precise anthems that blend metalcore, melody, and punk with theatrical bombast, which has fostered a devoted fanbase of "Psychos" who revel in the band's horror-infused pop culture lore. Hit singles such as "Hip To Be Scared", "Funeral Derangements" and "The American Nightmare" celebrate horror legends with inescapable hooks, heavy riffs, and clever lyrical twists. Led by Charnas, the band's breakthrough albums, "The Silver Scream" and "The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood", propelled them to new heights, earning spots on major tours with SLIPKNOT and METALLICA and firmly embedding them within the horror community.

The band's immersive "INKverse" includes cinematic videos, the Psychos Only Club, graphic novels, true crime mockumentaries, and the annual Silver Scream Convention, which expanded to the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, in 2024. Spencer Charnas, who started the band during high school, has guided ICE NINE KILLS through stylistic evolutions from their beginnings playing battle-of-the-band competitions to their status as visionary multimedia raconteurs. The Billboard chart-topping "Silver Scream" albums paid loving homage to horror icons like Freddy, Jason, Michael Myers, Chucky, Pennywise, Patrick Bateman and more. "The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood" landed ICE NINE KILLS their first Top 20 placement on the Billboard 200 and introduced the chilling new slasher icon Silence.

Hailed by Loudwire as "one of the most unique acts in metal right now," ICE NINE KILLS captivates with inventive band-fan connections, immersive, theatrical live shows, and a growing legion of "pyschos" the world over. With over 2.3 million monthly Spotify listeners, 1 billion career streams, and 210 million YouTube views, the band has cemented itself as a dominant and visionary force in modern metal, fearlessly carving out a thrilling, horror-inspired legacy.