ICE NINE KILLS Unveils Dark Homage To 'Batman' '89 With 'The Laugh Track'

ICE NINE KILLS invite you to "dance with the devil in the pale moonlight" with "The Laugh Track", their riotous homage to Gotham City's Clown Prince Of Crime. The new song and cinematic music video riffs on the Joker, particularly as portrayed by Jack Nicholson in Tim Burton's gothic "Batman".

"The Laugh Track" music video welcomes Matthew Lillard ("Scream", "Five Nights At Freddy's", "SLC Punk") and Phil Morris ("Seinfeld", "Smallville", "Doom Patrol") to the INKverse, alongside returning collaborator Terry Kiser ("Weekend At Bernie's", "Friday The 13th Part VII: The New Blood", "Weekend At Bernie's II").

ICE NINE KILLS frontman Spencer Charnas comments: "Why be a brooding bat when you can have the last laugh? After all, Jack Nicholson got top billing in 'Batman' '89. While Michael Keaton's haunted Bruce Wayne is outstanding, young Spencer was drawn more to the Clown Prince Of Crime. 'The Laugh Track' is our homage to Tim Burton's dark and gorgeous gothic Gotham. 'Batman' '89 took its comic book material seriously, but it was far from grounded, and never forgot to have fun. It's the same tightrope we walk in ICE NINE KILLS, with broad, maniacal smiles. Terry Kiser returns in the video (although the rumors of Miles's demise are exaggerated). And it brings a warm human smile to my face to introduce Matthew Lillard and Phil Morris to the INKverse. Like Prince before us, 'The Laugh Track' will have you dancing with the devil in the pale moonlight."

"The Laugh Track" captures the dark theatricality, gothic ambiance, and twisted humor that made Burton's "Batman" a masterpiece, delivered through ICE NINE KILLS' distinctive mix of intense yet melodic metal and cinematic storytelling. The track follows Billboard Hot Hard Rock Songs hit "The Great Unknown" (inspired by "The Matrix") and the record-breaking "A Work Of Art" from the highest-grossing unrated film ever "Terrifier 3".

Lillard crashed the ICE NINE KILLS panel at this year's Silver Scream Con to announce his entry into the INKverse. He and Spencer also revealed details about their Horrorwood Reserve collaboration, a blood-colored bourbon issued in detailed collector bottles by Lillard's Macabre Spirits.

Silver Scream Con 4 brought nearly 13,000 horror and music fans to the DCU in Worcester. ICE NINE KILLS' headlining concert included guest appearances from WWE superstar Rhea Ripley and "The Walking Dead" director/producer Greg Nicotero, among others.

Horrorwood Reserve whiskey is a toast to the horror fandom that fuels both Macabre Spirits and ICE NINE KILLS. Made from Bloody Butcher corn and aged five years in new American white oak, the whiskey delivers a slightly dry, nutty profile with notes of cinnamon, leather, and spice. Horrorwood Reserve boxed sets are available in two collectible, limited-edition sets: Golden Age and Silver Scream. Both sets contain a killer bottle designed by Michael Cortada of ICE NINE KILLS, featuring a sleek-as-ice glass topper, along with a selection of celebrity cocktail recipe cards from Charnas and Lillard, and an epic lineup of horror icons. Horrorwood Reserve launches to the public today in very limited quantities.

"Horrorwood Reserve is the liquid soundtrack to your favorite slasher flick," says Charnas. "It tastes like suspense, danger, and the satisfaction of surviving until the credits roll."

ICE NINE KILLS leads an unstoppable cultural empire that brings together metalheads, horror fans, and cinema lovers under one blood-soaked banner. The band will headline a When We Were Young sideshow in Las Vegas on October 17, followed by this year's When We Were Young. After that, they'll head to Europe for a headline tour, leading directly into the first-ever overseas Silver Scream Con, Silver Scream London, on December 13 and 14.

Photo credit: F Scott Schafer