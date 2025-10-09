See SLASH In Music Video For Title Track Of 'Deathstalker (Songs From The Motion Picture)'

The '80s cult classic "Deathstalker" is back in an amped-up, reverential reboot, courtesy of writer-director Steven Kostanski ("Frankie Freako", "PG: Psycho Goreman") and executive producer Slash (GUNS N' ROSES). The film features a stellar, rousing, equally tributary title track from Emmy- and BAFTA Award–winning composer Bear McCreary ("The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power", "The Walking Dead") and Slash.

"Deathstalker (Songs from the Motion Picture)", a three-track single, will be released digitally by Sparks & Shadows Records on October 10, 2025 (day and date with the film's theatrical release). The mesmerizing title track features McCreary and Slash leading an all-star band comprised of singer Brendan McCreary, original "Deathstalker II" composer Chuck Cirino, drummer Gene "The Atomic Clock" Hoglan (DETHKLOK, STRAPPING YOUNG LAD),bassist Pete Griffin (Steve Vai, ZAPPA PLAYS ZAPPA),and guitarist Omer Ben-Zvi (Bear McCreary). The digital release also features "Walking Alone" by Danish actress and singer-songwriter Nina Bergman and multi-instrumentalist Jonah Nimoy (THE OFFSPRING). A radio version of the hard-rocking "Deathstalker" title track rounds out the three-track single.

"I loved [the original] 'Deathstalker'. It was sort of tongue-in-cheek, exaggerated, and low budget, and it had this great theme song," says Slash. "My whole interest in getting to do this new one — which isn't a remake; it's sort of another version of it — was really nostalgic for me. Once we got the script, I thought, 'Man, we could really make a great movie.' And Daniel Bernhardt coming in and being the lead was awesome because he played the part so perfectly. It was really a passion project."

Slash adds: "One of the great things about being a producer is I get to get involved in the music. We wanted to do a remake of the 'Deathstalker' theme, and I'm good friends with Bear McCreary, so I called him, and it turns out he's a big 'Deathstalker' fan and a fan of Chuck Cirino, the original composer for the original song. So we thought, 'Let's remake the song. We'll get a live band and we'll do it like that.' So we went into a studio, Bear and I and some musicians and Chuck. And we did a great version of the original theme song. It was just a blast to do. That's how it all came together."

McCreary says: "I spent every weekend in high school watching cult movies with my buddies. The night we watched 'Deathstalker II', I was immediately struck by the catchy melodies in Chuck Cirino's score. I picked up a little Casio keyboard I had lying around and played along. After I moved to Los Angeles to pursue my own dreams of scoring films, Chuck and I became good friends. Years later, my friend Slash told me he was developing a new feature film version of 'Deathstalker', and I knew right away that my worlds were about to collide! I was thrilled to collaborate with Slash, Chuck and my brother, vocalist and lyricist Brendan McCreary, on a new song inspired by Chuck's iconic 'Deathstalker II' theme to match director Steven Kostanski's lovingly bloody vision."

A reboot of the beloved 1983 sword-and-sorcery romp, the new "Deathstalker" film stars Daniel Bernhardt ("John Wick", "The Matrix Reloaded") as the titular warrior, as well as Christina Orjalo, Paul Lazenby and Nicholas Rice. Actor/comedian Patton Oswalt ("Ratatouille", "The Goldbergs") voices Doodad, a benevolent wizard joining Deathstalker on his journey. Bergman, who co-starred with Bernhardt in director Jesse V. Johnson's "Hell Hath No Fury", stars as well and she plays the character of Grendul, who is described as "a confident, tough leader of the Abraxeon Thieves Guild who has a history with Deathstalker."

See it exclusively in select theaters October 10, 2025.

Slash played some guitars for the upcoming #DEATHSTALKER movie with Gene Hoglan and Bear McCreary at Henson Recording Studios in L.A 📸Gene Hoglan Posted by Slash France on Sunday, August 24, 2025

ICYMI, Slash serves as an executive producer for the new "Deathstalker" film, a reboot of the 1983 sword and sorcery... Posted by Slash News on Tuesday, September 2, 2025