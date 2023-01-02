IGGY POP Says He Was Once Approached About Joining AC/DC

Iggy Pop claims he was once approaching about becoming AC/DC's leader singer.

The legendary rocker made the revelation while speaking to The New York Times about his new album, "Every Loser".

Pop said: "They had a manager many years ago, when I hadn't reformed THE STOOGES, I hadn't moved to England. And this guy said, 'Are you interested in joining AC/DC?' They were looking for a singer."

Pop went on to say that he didn't think he was the right man for the job. "I listened to their record. I thought, I can't fit that bill," he said. "I wasn't, like, 'Ugh, I don't like them.' It was quite well made. They do careful work, but I'm not what they needed."

It's not clear when Iggy was actually asked about joining AC/DC and if the offer came after the death of Bon Scott in February 1980.

According to Pop, he met Scott once in 1977 at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood. "I had some wonderful encounter with Bon somewhere, and we were both drunk and stoned," he explained. "I see pictures sometimes. I go, I don't remember, but that's me with Bon. I loved what he did."

Scott was invited to join AC/DC by Malcolm and Angus Young in 1974, and achieved international stardom before his death at the age of 33 from alcohol poisoning.

He sang on AC/DC's first six studio albums, including "High Voltage", "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap", "Let There Be Rock" and "Highway To Hell".

Scott died of acute alcohol poisoning after a night of heavy drinking at a club in London, just days after attending a session with Malcolm and Angus Young where they began working on music for what became the "Back In Black" album.

"Back In Black" was the first album AC/DC released after Brian Johnson replaced Scott, and it went on to become the third-biggest-selling LP of all time.