IGGY POP Shares In-Depth Conversation With FLEA In New Documentary 'Bitten By Flea!'

Iggy Pop has shared a new film capturing an exclusive in-depth conversation with fellow icon Flea of RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS. Directed by Emmy- and Grammy Award-winning filmmaker Thom Zimny (Bruce Springsteen, Willie Nelson & Family, Johnny Cash),the intimate "Bitten By Flea!" sees the two Rock And Roll Hall Of Famers exploring a wide range of subjects, including Iggy's storied career leading into the critically acclaimed 19th solo album, "Every Loser". The documentary also features exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of Iggy, Flea and the album's Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum executive producer Andrew Watt in the studio.

Hailed by Stereogum as "his most immediate, straightforward, energetic record in years," "Every Loser" sets Iggy's signature lyrical aggressions atop a rock solid foundation provided by a murderers' row of modern day rock legends, including the recently unveiled IGGY POP & THE LOSERS lineup of Andrew Watt, Duff McKagan (GUNS N' ROSES) and RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS' Josh Klinghoffer and Chad Smith, as well as BLINK-182's Travis Barker, FOO FIGHTERS' Taylor Hawkins, PEARL JAM's Stone Gossard and JANE'S ADDICTION's Dave Navarro, Chris Chaney and Eric Avery.

Iggy's first release via Atlantic Records/Gold Tooth Records, "Every Loser" has been met by ecstatic acclaim from media outlets around the globe, including Rolling Stone, Esquire, Pitchfork, NME, The Guardian and The New York Times, which applauded the album for its "buzz-bombing, hard-riffing rock." Among the 11-track collection's many highlights are such supercharged songs as "Frenzy" and "Strung Out Johnny".

Iggy further marked the arrival of "Every Loser" by teaming with Punk magazine founder and editor John Holmstrom for an exclusive relaunch of the legendary zine (first graced by an Iggy Pop cover appearance in July 1976). The all-new issue of Punk is fully focused on the Godfather of Punk's one-of-a-kind life and career.

IGGY POP & THE LOSERS made their high-profile televised debut earlier this year with an electrifying performance of the feverish "Frenzy" on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!". The band's raw power will next be in full force on a series of hugely anticipated live dates, set to kick off April 20 at The Regent in Los Angeles followed by April 22 at The Masonic in San Francisco, April 24 at The Orpheum in Los Angeles, April 27 at The Palladium in Los Angeles and April 29 at The Pearl in Las Vegas.