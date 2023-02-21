ILL NIÑO Announces '20 Year Anniversary Of Confession' May/June 2023 U.S. Tour

ILL NIÑO will celebrate the 20th anniversary of its "Confession" album by embarking on "The 20 Year Anniversary Of Confession" tour in May. Support on the trek will come from THROUGH FIRE and DROPOUT KINGS.

ILL NIÑO's current lineup consists of vocalist Marcos Leal, guitarist Marc Rizzo, bassist Laz Pina, drummer Dave Chavarri, rhythm guitarist Salvadore Dominguez (UPON A BURNING BODY) and percussionists Daniel Couto and Miggy Sanchez.

Leal said: "20 years ago I stood in line after school at our local record store, On Cue, to purchase a record that would inevitably change my life, ILL NIÑO's 'Confession'! I learned all the songs back to back to sing with my first band ever. Fast forward 20 years later, I'm singing for the band I grew up idolizing, and relearning the songs that were the soundtrack of so many of our teenage years!

"I look forward to celebrating 20 years of 'Confession' with all the fans, and ready to bring you the best NIÑO show you have ever seen. See you guys in the pit!"

Added Chavarri: "I remember every detail while recording, and co-producing this album 'Confession' with my brother, iconic producer Bob Marlette (ROB ZOMBIE, BLACK SABBATH). While recording 'Confession', I never realized it would become ILL NIÑO's biggest and most successful release to date. 'Confession' is angry, dark and beautiful. I am proud to bring everyone the 20-year anniversary of 'Confession'!! Come celebrate with us."

"The 20 Year Anniversary Of Confession" tour dates:

May 04 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans

May 05 - Winchester, VA - Blue Fox Billiards

May 06 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

May 07 - Horseheads, NY - The L

May 09 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's

May 10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

May 11 - Lakewood, OH - Winchester Music Tavern

May 12 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

May 13 - Angola, IN - Eclectic Room

May 14 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

May 16 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre

May 17 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theater

May 18 - Omaha NE - The Waiting Room

May 19 - Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar

May 20 - Billings, MT - The Pub Station

May 21 - Great Falls, MT - The Newberry

May 23 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

May 24 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios

May 25 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

May 26 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

May 27 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse

May 30 - Lubbock, TX - Jakes

May 31 - Corpus Christi, TX - House Of Rock

Jun. 01 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

Jun. 02 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

Jun. 03 - Fort Worth, TX - The Rail Club

Jun. 04 - Tyler, TX - Country River Club

Tentatively due this summer, ILL NIÑO's new album, "IllMortals", will feature guest appearances by Sonny Sandoval (P.O.D.),Benji Webbe (SKINDRED),Max Georgiev (FALLING IN REVERSE) and AJ Channer (FIRE FROM THE GODS).

ILL NIÑO's new LP will mark the band's first release since the departure of vocalist Cristian Machado, lead guitarist Ahrue "Luster" Ilustre and rhythm guitarist Diego Verduzco. Machado, Ilustre and Verduzco, along with Chavarri and Pina, announced in March 2020 that they had "reached a mutual, amicable and binding agreement" that will allow Chavarri and Pina to continue with ILL NIÑO while Machado, Verduzco and Ilustre move on with new projects.

Two years ago, Machado, Verduzco and Ilustre launched a new band called LIONS AT THE GATE.