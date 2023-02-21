ILL NIÑO Announces '20 Year Anniversary Of Confession' May/June 2023 U.S. Tour

ILL NIÑO Announces '20 Year Anniversary Of Confession' May/June 2023 U.S. TourFebruary 21, 2023
ILL NIÑO will celebrate the 20th anniversary of its "Confession" album by embarking on "The 20 Year Anniversary Of Confession" tour in May. Support on the trek will come from THROUGH FIRE and DROPOUT KINGS.
ILL NIÑO's current lineup consists of vocalist Marcos Leal, guitarist Marc Rizzo, bassist Laz Pina, drummer Dave Chavarri, rhythm guitarist Salvadore Dominguez (UPON A BURNING BODY) and percussionists Daniel Couto and Miggy Sanchez.
Leal said: "20 years ago I stood in line after school at our local record store, On Cue, to purchase a record that would inevitably change my life, ILL NIÑO's 'Confession'! I learned all the songs back to back to sing with my first band ever. Fast forward 20 years later, I'm singing for the band I grew up idolizing, and relearning the songs that were the soundtrack of so many of our teenage years!
"I look forward to celebrating 20 years of 'Confession' with all the fans, and ready to bring you the best NIÑO show you have ever seen. See you guys in the pit!"
Added Chavarri: "I remember every detail while recording, and co-producing this album 'Confession' with my brother, iconic producer Bob Marlette (ROB ZOMBIE, BLACK SABBATH). While recording 'Confession', I never realized it would become ILL NIÑO's biggest and most successful release to date. 'Confession' is angry, dark and beautiful. I am proud to bring everyone the 20-year anniversary of 'Confession'!! Come celebrate with us."
"The 20 Year Anniversary Of Confession" tour dates:
May 04 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans
May 05 - Winchester, VA - Blue Fox Billiards
May 06 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
May 07 - Horseheads, NY - The L
May 09 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's
May 10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse
May 11 - Lakewood, OH - Winchester Music Tavern
May 12 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
May 13 - Angola, IN - Eclectic Room
May 14 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
May 16 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre
May 17 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theater
May 18 - Omaha NE - The Waiting Room
May 19 - Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar
May 20 - Billings, MT - The Pub Station
May 21 - Great Falls, MT - The Newberry
May 23 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
May 24 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios
May 25 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
May 26 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge
May 27 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse
May 30 - Lubbock, TX - Jakes
May 31 - Corpus Christi, TX - House Of Rock
Jun. 01 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
Jun. 02 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box
Jun. 03 - Fort Worth, TX - The Rail Club
Jun. 04 - Tyler, TX - Country River Club
Tentatively due this summer, ILL NIÑO's new album, "IllMortals", will feature guest appearances by Sonny Sandoval (P.O.D.),Benji Webbe (SKINDRED),Max Georgiev (FALLING IN REVERSE) and AJ Channer (FIRE FROM THE GODS).
ILL NIÑO's new LP will mark the band's first release since the departure of vocalist Cristian Machado, lead guitarist Ahrue "Luster" Ilustre and rhythm guitarist Diego Verduzco. Machado, Ilustre and Verduzco, along with Chavarri and Pina, announced in March 2020 that they had "reached a mutual, amicable and binding agreement" that will allow Chavarri and Pina to continue with ILL NIÑO while Machado, Verduzco and Ilustre move on with new projects.
Two years ago, Machado, Verduzco and Ilustre launched a new band called LIONS AT THE GATE.
